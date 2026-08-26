Dylan John Thomas Shares New Single COME AND GET IT Ahead of Leeds Fest

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dylan John Thomas has released his new single 'Come and Get It,' a high-energy track that brings together the energy of 90s dance music with the rawness of his classic guitar-led songwriting. The single comes complete with a music video directed by Nicholas Afchain, and arrives ahead of Dylan's performance on The Grid, Leeds Festival's main stage, this Friday 28 August.

Dylan's sophomore album Nothing Here Worth Taking arrives on October 9th via Believe Music.

Dylan's love of classic songwriting runs deep. His introduction to music began with Johnny Cash's 'Ring of Fire' from the Tony Hawk video games, which led him to The Beatles, Paul Simon and Leonard Cohen. That love of melody, storytelling and a great song continues to run through everything he makes. More recently, his fascination with folk, country and bluegrass fingerpicking has become another defining part of his developing sound, with Lindsey Buckingham, Paul Simon and Mark Knopfler among his key inspirations.

On 'Come and Get It,' that traditional songwriting influence meets something much more dancefloor ready. Built around a driving rhythm and intricate fingerpicked guitar, Dylan explains how the track came together: 'The riff was born out of a 90s dance-sounding piano part I'd written sitting about one night. I played it on guitar with a wee fingerpicking part on the recording, which opened up some space for movement in the bass.'

Lyrically, 'Come and Get It' explores something deeper. Dylan sings of the contradictory feelings that come with reaching adulthood while still figuring out who you are. 'The lyrics draw on the tensions and internal conflicts that come with young adulthood, particularly around faith and relationships,' Dylan says.

Recent single 'Got You on My Mind' is a sunlit, banjo-led anthem built for festival fields, inspired by Thomas's discovery of the instrument during a trip around Scotland. Most recently, 'Heaven Knows You're Lonely' strips things back, putting his unmistakable vocal and acoustic guitar front and centre for a gritty, emotionally charged glimpse of what's to come.

Recorded at Magic Box Studios with Scotty Anderson, Nothing Here Worth Taking is entirely written by Thomas, who performs the majority of the instrumentation. The ten-track album expands his sound with brass, blues, banjo, piano and timeless, singalong songwriting. Unlike his 2024 self-titled debut, which was largely shaped on the road, this album gave Thomas the freedom to experiment and let the songs develop naturally: 'I just let the tunes come to me and recorded it as I went along.'

With over 40 million streams and 60,000 tickets sold, including six sold-out nights at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom and a homecoming show at the 14,500-capacity OVO Hydro, Thomas has built a huge cult following from the ground up. From grassroots venues and mentorship from fellow Glaswegian artist Gerry Cinnamon to major festival stages and support slots with Sam Fender and Liam Gallagher, his rise has been driven by songs that audiences genuinely connect with.

After packed sets at TRNSMT and Kendal Calling, Thomas will play Leeds and Victorious Festival before returning in November for his biggest UK & Ireland headline tour yet, including London's Islington Assembly Hall and a homecoming return to the OVO Hydro. Tickets are available at dylanjohnthomas.com/tour-dates.

Upcoming Live Shows

Leeds Festival - Friday, Aug 28th

Victorious Festival - Sat 29th August

UK/IRE Tour Dates

Manchester, Albert Hall - Thursday, 26th November

Dublin, Academy – Sunday, 29th November

Belfast, Limelight 1 - Tuesday 1st December

Cork, Cyprus Avenue - Wednesday, 2nd December

Newcastle, NX – Friday, 4th December

Liverpool, Olympia – Saturday, 5th December

Cardiff, Tramshed – Sunday, 6th December

London, Islington Assembly Hall – Tuesday, 8th December

Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena – Friday, 11th December

Aberdeen, P&J Live - Saturday, 12th December

Album Tracklist

Nothing Here Worth Taking

Heaven Knows You're Lonely

The Bridge

Got You On My Mind

Call It a Day

Dining With The Devil Next Door

Come and Get It

Thinking About You

Sequel

All the Days of My Life

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...