Kendall Street Company Announce New Album YODELING ASTROMAN

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Kendall Street Company have announced their new album, Yodeling Astroman, due out October 23rd via Gitcha Records.

The new project is a collection of folk tales written from the perspective of the Yodeling Astroman. Legend has it that the Yodeling Astroman materialized in deep space shortly after the big bang and stumbled upon Earth by chance. Astroman eventually became intrigued by human life, and their capacities to equally love and to hate, to hope and to despair, to build and to destroy. Kendall Street Company took creative liberties in channeling this otherworldly perspective, resulting in an album that captures just a handful of choice selections from the Yodeling Astroman's vast and mysterious observations.

Yodeling Astroman is Kendall Street Company's 8th studio album. It was recorded, mixed, and co-produced by long-time band collaborator Scott Gordon (Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette) in Virginia Beach and Charlottesville, VA.

The first single, 'Don't Wanna Be Gone,' started as a dive into the complexities of life as a touring musician, and then became a wider examination around the idea of 'being gone' mentally or physically in many different contexts of life. 'It's a song about wanting to stay in the present moment despite everything happening all the time,' says the band's frontman and songwriter Louis Smith.

The song came together in pieces over time. Smith drew inspiration from videos of the Asheville floods and California wildfires, Mad Max: Fury Road, Paul Simon, and the ups and downs of life on the road. What emerged is a song that touches on touring, lost love, climate change, substance abuse, displacement, mindfulness, anxiety, and existence. 'It's a song I had to wrestle with for a while, but I'm happy where it landed.'

'Don't Wanna Be Gone' is available now on all DSPs, with vinyl, CD, and merch packages to be announced soon. The band is currently on the road in support of the new album, bringing the Yodeling Astroman tour to cities across the Eastern half of the country through the end of the year. Tickets are on sale now and full tour dates are listed below. For news and all up to date information, visit kendallstreetcompany.com.

Kendall Street Company - The Yodeling Astroman Tour

9/7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Aslin Beer Company

9/10 - Portland, ME - PHOME

9/11 - Providence, RI - Ocean Mist

9/12 - Newmarket, NH - Stone Church

9/18 - Roanoke, VA - Fork In The Alley

9/24 - Greensboro, NC - The Move

9/25 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

9/26 - Nashville, TN - Touch Of Brews

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

10/9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall

10/11 - Darlington, MD - Ramble Festival

10/23 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson*

10/29 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10

10/30 - Salem, VA - Parkway Brewing

11/5 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Ironworks

11/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

11/7 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues^

11/20 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

11/25 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Bunker

12/1 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

12/2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

12/3 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

12/4 - Austin, TX - Brushy Street Commons

12/5 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Exchange

12/6 - Houston, TX - Dan Electros

12/9 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

12/10 - Fair Hope, AL - Fair Hope Brewing

12/11 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

* Co-bill w/ Big Something & Official Album Release Show

^ Supporting Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Tracklist

01 Last Night I Dreamed

02 Don't Wanna Be Gone

03 Lost and Found

04 Back In My Day

05 Feelings (or How Do I Feel?)

06 Hoyt & Horn

07 My Captain

08 16oz World

09 Smashed Roach

10 How Can It Be

11 The Gambler

12 Lord Von Rubin

13 My Doubts

14 Yodeling Astroman

15 Get Along Now lil' Doggie

About Kendall Street Company

Virginia's Kendall Street Company are no strangers to having a wild time. Over the last decade their super-tight 5-piece touring machine has created a unique live experience incorporating elements of crowd participation, off-the-cuff comedy, haphazard choreography, and musical improvisation.

A prominent featuring act in the Jamband scene, KSC has performed alongside many acts including Goose, Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals and JGB. In 2026 KSC released two singles produced by Dave Schools of Widespread Panic. KSC might be for you if you like space operas, heartfelt love ballads, songs about misfit sea creatures, soaring saxophone solos, or folksy songwriting.

Kendall Street Company's upcoming album, Yodeling Astroman, will be released on Vinyl and CD via Gitcha Records on October 23, 2026.

Photo Credit: Aspen DeRosa



Photo Credit: Aspen DeRosa

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