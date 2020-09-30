Bottler Share Stunning Animated Sci-Fi Video for New Single 'Changes'

Watch the video below.

Today, Brooklyn-based electronic duo, Bottler, share a stunning, animated Sci-Fi music video along with their newest single, "Phases." Written by Bottler and animated by Daikon (Dylan Goodsell), "Phases" is, in fact, the first ever song the pair ever wrote together and dates back to 2014. The video, too, has a throwback vibe and brings the joy of 1990's anime into a theme that is ever-present and of peak importance: mental health. The single will be on the Grow EP due out October 16 via French electronic label InFiné. Recorded at AV8TED, an art-house studio in New York City.

On the song itself, the duo say, "Though in its current state it sounds nothing like the original demo, the spirit of the song has remained. Many of the dusty, lo-fi sounds come from long lost pieces of gear; a Roland JP-8080, a Korg Triton, and a Moog that couldn't stay in tune to save it's life. It is a song about finding the words to explain the dark and confusing periods in life, and longing to find a place in the world amidst them." Six years after the lyrics were written, it's safe to say times have gotten increasingly more dark and confusing, so the hope that lives in this song -- and that's brought to life by the video -- are a welcomed warmth.

"Phases" is a narrative-driven piece that draws inspiration from the cartoons of the early 1990's, attempting to channel the energy and vibrant colors from works of that era. The video itself is structured to appear as a single episode of what could have been a larger 90's animated series. Most scenes were built and rendered in 3D and composited in a manner that would help sell the aged look and feel.

The animated story for "Phases" follows the journey of a young hero in her battle against a mythic super-villain, metaphorically representing mental illness. Though she cannot overcome it on her own from the beginning of the story, throughout her quest she meet characters along the way, representing different elements of self-care and therapy. By the conclusion of the video she is strong enough to defeat her adversary, but instead offers out a hand, and embraces him, signifying being at peace with her mental illness.

With a nod to mangas and director Leiji Matsumoto, who made the iconic Daft Punk video for "One More Time by Daft Punk," the collaboration between manga style visuals and electronic pop is back again. The duo says they are "generally obsessed with anything Toei, going back to childhood" and that the last couple pages of the video treatment were mainly just screenshots from "Dragon Ball Z."

Though on an allegorical level, the video deals with a difficult theme (mental illness), it embraces cartoons that both young children and adults alike enjoy. The colors are bright and vibrant, with a palette that nods to early 90's grainy vibe of "The Simpsons." The art style is friendly and fun, and presents a friendly alternative to the dark, punky style for in the "Weekend" video by Bottler. References, both in style and narrative, include Saturday morning "Y7" rated cartoons, Cartoon Network in their prime (Genndy Tartakovsky: "Powerpuff Girls," "Samurai Jack," "Star Wars: Clone Wars," "Dexter's Laboratory"), the works of Hayao Miyazaki, and late 90's/early 00's Toonami anime.

Watch the animated video here:

