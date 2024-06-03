Bonny Doon Returns With New Song 'Clock Keeps Ticking'

Recorded with frequent Kevin Morby collaborator Sam Cohen, “Clock Keeps Ticking” is the band's first-ever collaboration with an outside producer.
Detroit three-piece Bonny Doon has been through a lot since the June 2023 release of their ANTI- Records debut ‘Let There Be Music’; drummer Jake Kmiecik underwent major surgery, resulting in remission of his Crohn’s Disease, and when vocalist / guitarist Bill Lennox tragically lost his father in a car accident, the band was a source of safety and comfort. Combined with vocalist / guitarist Bobby Colombo moving back to their hometown after a few years in New York City, “The lineup has coalesced with everyone being in Detroit for the first time in a long time,” he explained.
From that place of intimacy comes their first new song of 2024, “Clock Keeps Ticking.” “Clock keeps ticking, I don’t know, it’s as simple as that,” said Lennox. “We’ve been through a lot the past few years and it seems like there’s barely time to process it. But you keep going and a lot keeps happening and yet there’s all these things you may never get to. So it’s celebration, it’s grief, and it’s holding on to dreams all living together.”
Recorded with frequent Kevin Morby collaborator Sam Cohen, “Clock Keeps Ticking” is the band's first-ever collaboration with an outside producer. Listen to it below.
Later this month the band will embark on an Australian tour that begins June 13, with a European tour starting in late August. All upcoming dates are listed below.
June 13 – Newtown, AUS @ Waywards at the Bank
June 14 – Anglesea, AUS @ Anglesea Memorial Hall
June 15 – Carlton, AUS @ The Curtin
June 16 – Brisbane City, AUS @ Seasonal Fruit 2024
June 19 – Mapleton, AUS @ Mapleton Public House
June 20 - Fortitude Valley, AUS @ Season Three Instruments
June 21 - Eltham, AUS @ The Eltham Hotel
Aug 28 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
Aug 29 – Liverpool, UK @ District
Aug 30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint
Aug 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest 2024
Sept 1 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road 2024
Sept 3 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Sept 4 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
Sept 6 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
Sept 7 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Brewpub Kromme Haring
Sept 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
Sept 9 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn
Sept 11 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique
Sept 12 – Paris, France @ La Mecanique Ondulatoire
Sept 13 – Anglers, France @ The Joker’s Pub
Sept 14 – Nantes, France @ Close West Session
Sept 16 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores
Sept 17 – Eixample, Spain @ Sala Laut
Sept 18 – Arthez-De-Bearn, France @ Le Pingouin Alternatif
Sept 19 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey
Photo Credit: Daniel Topete
