Bonny Doon Returns With New Song 'Clock Keeps Ticking'

Detroit three-piece Bonny Doon has been through a lot since the June 2023 release of their ANTI- Records debut ‘Let There Be Music’; drummer Jake Kmiecik underwent major surgery, resulting in remission of his Crohn’s Disease, and when vocalist / guitarist Bill Lennox tragically lost his father in a car accident, the band was a source of safety and comfort. Combined with vocalist / guitarist Bobby Colombo moving back to their hometown after a few years in New York City, “The lineup has coalesced with everyone being in Detroit for the first time in a long time,” he explained.



From that place of intimacy comes their first new song of 2024, “Clock Keeps Ticking.” “Clock keeps ticking, I don’t know, it’s as simple as that,” said Lennox. “We’ve been through a lot the past few years and it seems like there’s barely time to process it. But you keep going and a lot keeps happening and yet there’s all these things you may never get to. So it’s celebration, it’s grief, and it’s holding on to dreams all living together.”



Recorded with frequent Kevin Morby collaborator Sam Cohen, “Clock Keeps Ticking” is the band's first-ever collaboration with an outside producer. Listen to it below.

Later this month the band will embark on an Australian tour that begins June 13, with a European tour starting in late August. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

June 13 – Newtown, AUS @ Waywards at the Bank

June 14 – Anglesea, AUS @ Anglesea Memorial Hall

June 15 – Carlton, AUS @ The Curtin

June 16 – Brisbane City, AUS @ Seasonal Fruit 2024

June 19 – Mapleton, AUS @ Mapleton Public House

June 20 - Fortitude Valley, AUS @ Season Three Instruments

June 21 - Eltham, AUS @ The Eltham Hotel

Aug 28 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

Aug 29 – Liverpool, UK @ District

Aug 30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug And Pint

Aug 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest 2024

Sept 1 – Tollard Royal, UK @ End of the Road 2024

Sept 3 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Sept 4 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

Sept 6 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

Sept 7 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Brewpub Kromme Haring

Sept 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Sept 9 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

Sept 11 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique

Sept 12 – Paris, France @ La Mecanique Ondulatoire

Sept 13 – Anglers, France @ The Joker’s Pub

Sept 14 – Nantes, France @ Close West Session

Sept 16 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores

Sept 17 – Eixample, Spain @ Sala Laut

Sept 18 – Arthez-De-Bearn, France @ Le Pingouin Alternatif

Sept 19 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

