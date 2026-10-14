Boney James to Perform at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle
The jazz-R&B artist performs three nights at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley with his latest album featuring Ledisi on the Top 20 radio hit 'I Belong To You.'.
Boney James will perform three shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, bringing his new album, A Simple Man, to town.
Released October 2 via Concord Records, A Simple Man marks Boney's 20th studio album and features Ledisi, Larry Carlton and Marquis Hill. More than 35 years into his solo career and 2B+ U.S. streams later, the four-time GRAMMY nominee is still finding new ways to connect the R&B and jazz traditions that have shaped his sound from the beginning.
The self-produced album grew out of Boney's desire to strip away the noise and get closer to what feels essential. That instinct runs throughout the record: from the contemporary R&B of 'I Belong To You' with Ledisi (which is currently Top 20 at both Mediabase and Billboard R&B radio), to his collaboration with guitar legend Larry Carlton on 'Storybook,' to a complete reimagining of Duke Ellington's 'In A Sentimental Mood' around a D'Angelo-inspired groove.
Boney recently co-headlined the Hollywood Bowl and celebrated the album's release with two sold-out shows at Blue Note Los Angeles.
Event Details
Friday, December 11 | Saturday, December 12 | Sunday, December 13
Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
2033 6th Ave Seattle, WA
7:30 p.m.
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