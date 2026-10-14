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Boney James to Perform at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle

The jazz-R&B artist performs three nights at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley with his latest album featuring Ledisi on the Top 20 radio hit 'I Belong To You.'.

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Boney James to Perform at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle

Boney James will perform three shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, bringing his new album, A Simple Man, to town.

Released October 2 via Concord Records, A Simple Man marks Boney's 20th studio album and features Ledisi, Larry Carlton and Marquis Hill. More than 35 years into his solo career and 2B+ U.S. streams later, the four-time GRAMMY nominee is still finding new ways to connect the R&B and jazz traditions that have shaped his sound from the beginning.

The self-produced album grew out of Boney's desire to strip away the noise and get closer to what feels essential. That instinct runs throughout the record: from the contemporary R&B of 'I Belong To You' with Ledisi (which is currently Top 20 at both Mediabase and Billboard R&B radio), to his collaboration with guitar legend Larry Carlton on 'Storybook,' to a complete reimagining of Duke Ellington's 'In A Sentimental Mood' around a D'Angelo-inspired groove.

Boney recently co-headlined the Hollywood Bowl and celebrated the album's release with two sold-out shows at Blue Note Los Angeles.

Event Details

Friday, December 11 | Saturday, December 12 | Sunday, December 13

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

2033 6th Ave Seattle, WA

7:30 p.m.

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