Boney James to Perform at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Boney James will perform three shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle, bringing his new album, A Simple Man, to town.

Released October 2 via Concord Records, A Simple Man marks Boney's 20th studio album and features Ledisi, Larry Carlton and Marquis Hill. More than 35 years into his solo career and 2B+ U.S. streams later, the four-time GRAMMY nominee is still finding new ways to connect the R&B and jazz traditions that have shaped his sound from the beginning.

The self-produced album grew out of Boney's desire to strip away the noise and get closer to what feels essential. That instinct runs throughout the record: from the contemporary R&B of 'I Belong To You' with Ledisi (which is currently Top 20 at both Mediabase and Billboard R&B radio), to his collaboration with guitar legend Larry Carlton on 'Storybook,' to a complete reimagining of Duke Ellington's 'In A Sentimental Mood' around a D'Angelo-inspired groove.

Boney recently co-headlined the Hollywood Bowl and celebrated the album's release with two sold-out shows at Blue Note Los Angeles.

Event Details

Friday, December 11 | Saturday, December 12 | Sunday, December 13

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

2033 6th Ave Seattle, WA

7:30 p.m.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 05 Hrs 34 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me