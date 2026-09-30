Bobby Weir's BLUE MOUNTAIN to Mark 10th Anniversary

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Ten years after its original release, Bobby Weir's acclaimed Blue Mountain will be celebrated with an expanded digital deluxe edition. Blue Mountain: 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is due on November 20 via Rhino/WMG, and features previously unreleased recordings, live performances and more.

The celebration begins with pre-order for a new 2LP pressing of the original Blue Mountain on 180-gram black vinyl, available exclusively at Dead.net on October 16, Bobby's birthday.

'Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again' by Bob Dylan is out now — the first preview of previously unreleased recordings from Bobby's 2016 'Campfire Tour,' live from Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL. The song is available now at all digital services.

The digital deluxe edition features unreleased recordings from the Blue Mountain studio sessions and live performances from Bobby's fall 2016 'Campfire Tour.' The previously unreleased studio material and live performances give a fuller picture of Blue Mountain, from the making of the album to the songs as Weir brought them to audiences on the road.

Originally released September 30, 2016, Blue Mountain marked Bobby's first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Co-produced by Bobby Weir and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), the album features songwriting collaborations with Josh Ritter and performances from The National's Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Scott Devendorf.

The album drew inspiration in part from the traditional cowboy songs Bobby first encountered as a teenager working on a ranch in Wyoming, music and stories that stayed with him throughout his life and ultimately found their way onto Blue Mountain.

Recorded at locations on both coasts during the spring and fall of 2015, Blue Mountain brought Bobby together with a wide-ranging group of musicians and was engineered by Dan Goodwin. Across songs including 'Only a River,' 'Gonesville,' 'Lay My Lily Down' and the title track, Bobby explored the landscapes, characters and traditions of the American West through a collection unlike anything else in his catalog.

'Having the chance to work intimately with Bobby Weir on his album Blue Mountain was a dream for me. He was so open throughout the process, and his collaborative spirit was on full display at every session and with every musician we brought into the fold,' details Kaufman. 'Working on this 10 year anniversary edition has really brought me back to that feeling... Here's to you Ace! Thanks for the adventures and the music.'

Following the release of Blue Mountain Bobby took the album on the road that fall for the 'Campfire Tour,' bringing the new songs to the stage alongside music from across his career. Joining Bobby were Bryan Devendorf, Scott Devendorf, Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), Steve Kimock and Jon Shaw, with several guests appearing along the way including Aaron Dessner for a portion of the fall leg and entirety of spring. Recordings from the tour form the live portion of the Deluxe Edition, including 'Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again,' capturing the music of Blue Mountain as Bobby brought it to the stage.

Blue Mountain was Bobby's first solo studio album since 1978's Heaven Help the Fool and his first studio album since recording Evening Moods as the leader of RatDog in 2000. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with critics singling out its songwriting, understated performances and deeply rooted take on the American West.

Photo Credit: Chloe Weir



Photo Credit: Chloe Weir

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