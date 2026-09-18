Matt Berninger Releases New EP TYPE IT UP with 'Ask For Water' Video

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Matt Berninger, the singular voice at the center of The National, has announced his new EP Type It Up, arriving digitally today via Book/Concord Records. The collection brings together three new original songs alongside two previously released covers, with a vinyl edition following on December 4 that features a bonus acoustic live recording.

The EP's focus track, 'Ask For Water,' is accompanied by a music video, directed by Berninger's frequent collaborator Chris Sgroi.

This release follows Berninger's second solo album, Get Sunk, released last year via Book/Concord Records. In addition to tracks from Get Sunk and his solo debut, Serpentine Prison, Berninger's live sets have featured a compelling selection of covers that also include Nirvana's 'All Apologies' and Radiohead's 'Kid A.'

Type It Up's tracklist moves through tones both personal and expansive — from the unforgettable EP opener 'Martini Me Fatso' that was released earlier this summer to the title track's searching quality, before arriving at the stillness of 'Ask For Water.' The EP also features Berninger's rendition of New Order's iconic 'Blue Monday,' previously released as an Amazon Music Original track, and a cover of Velvet Underground's 'Who Loves the Sun' with Rosanne Cash, as featured on the Australian television show Sunny Nights.

'These songs came out of the momentum and energy of the Get Sunk tour,' Berninger shares. 'I was changing lyrics and forms night after night, and we were getting real time feedback from audiences and social media comments. On the song 'Type It Up' (originally titled 'Black Letter Font'), people were mishearing the lyric, 'That would look good in a black letter font' as 'I would look good in a black leather thong,' so I decided to swap the chorus. I'm more of a black linen suit guy.'

The vinyl edition, available December 4, will include a sixth track: an acoustic version of 'Martini Me Fatso' recorded live in Australia.

Type It Up EP Tracklist

1. Martini Me Fatso

2. Type It Up

3. Ask For Water

4. Blue Monday

5. Who Loves the Sun

*6. Martini Me Fatso (Acoustic Live In Australia) *vinyl only*

Photo Credit: Kerry Long | Download Hi-Res Here



Photo Credit: Kerry Long | Download Hi-Res Here

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