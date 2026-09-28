Bess Atwell Signs to Nettwerk, Shares New Single THE ACT
The track was produced by Chris Coady, known for his work with Beach House and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Nettwerk Music Group announced the signing of UK artist Bess Atwell, who has also shared a new single, 'The Act.'
'The Act' is a bold and candid piece of dream-folk that explores the profound shift in perspective gained from leaving your home and familiar life behind to start anew, and puts Bess's lyricism in full focus. It has already received an official premiere and several spins on BBC 6Music and was first performed live in a session for Steve Lamacq.
Atwell worked with Los Angeles producer Chris Coady, known for his work with Beach House, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more. Together, they bring out Atwell's most confident and exploratory work yet.
'This song was written when I had just moved to Quebec, where I lived for 9 months. It was a birds-eye view of the relationships I had chosen to leave behind, not just physically. It's an empowering song for me that basically says 'I didn't want to have to do this alone but I absolutely can.'' Bess explains.
Bess Atwell has firmly established herself as one of the UK's most compelling contemporary voices, crafting music that is emotionally raw, beautifully textured, and quietly assured. Her breakout 2021 album, Already, Always, introduced listeners to a rare gift for introspective storytelling and gorgeous, restrained melodies, earning her a devoted following. This era propelled her onto larger stages, opening for iconic artists such as The National and Ben Howard, and she also embarked on her own sold-out headline tours across the UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada. Recently, she also joined new labelmates The Paper Kites on their full UK headline tour, including a sold-out show at The Roundhouse.
The early promise of her debut blossomed into widespread critical acclaim with her 2024 record, Light Sleeper, produced by Aaron Dessner of The National. As Rolling Stone noted, the album 'stands strong as an illustration of self-belief and compassion,' and captured an artist fully stepping into her power. Atwell built upon her signature intimate writing, layering expansive, atmospheric textures and luminous depth beneath her distinct, crystalline vocals. 'Atwell's personal songwriting stands on its own,' says NPR's World Cafe.
Now, in 2026, Atwell is entering a highly anticipated new chapter by officially signing to Nettwerk. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the musician, reflecting her ascent onto the global stage. Even as her platform expands, Atwell's core appeal remains beautifully unchanged: she writes songs that feel like vulnerable, meticulously detailed secret confessions shared between close friends.
Atwell has also confirmed a London headline show at the Barbican in February 2027.
Live Dates
9th Oct - Cardiff Music City, Cardiff
10th Oct - SIRENS, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
6th Feb - Barbican, London
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Landry
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Landry
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