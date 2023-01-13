Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bobby Weir Releases 'Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

Bobby Weir Releases 'Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

The newly remastered album is also available on custom “high roller” pearl white vinyl exclusively from Dead.net, with a black vinyl version to follow on February 3.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Bobby Weir's much anticipated Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out now.

Last year, Weir and his band-Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel-performed two nights at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his beloved debut solo album, Ace. The band played the entire album live and welcomed a number of special guests, including Tyler Childers and Brittney Spencer.

The new album is available as a double CD as well as on digital and streaming services, and includes one of the special Radio City performances in full as well as a remastered new mix of Ace. The newly remastered album is also available on custom "high roller" pearl white vinyl exclusively from Dead.net, with a black vinyl version to follow on February 3.

When Weir started working on Ace at Wally Heider's Studio in San Francisco in early 1972, he wasn't planning for the Grateful Dead to be his backing band. It just happened. "I pretty much knew in the back of my mind what would happen," Weir told Crawdaddy a few months after the sessions.

"I go and get the time booked and start putting the material together. Everybody gets wind of the fact I got the time booked and I may be going into the studio. So, one by one, they start coming around..."

It made sense: the band was already familiar with most of the music, having road-tested six of the album's eight songs including "Greatest Story Ever Told," "Mexicali Blues" and "Playing In The Band," destined to become one of Weir's signature tunes. Ace also marked the beginning of Weir's long-running collaboration with lyricist John Perry Barlow and includes early standouts "Cassidy" and "Looks Like Rain."

The liner notes that accompany the new anniversary edition were written by Jesse Jarnow, co-host of The Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast and author of Heads: A Biography Of Psychedelic America. He writes about Weir realizing his 50-year dream of touring with strings and horns in 2021 when the Wolfpack joined him and the Wolf Bros on the road.

Jarnow writes, "By the time they played a pair of nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall in April 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ace, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack had found their flow at the thrilling, porous border of improvisation and arrangement. In the eternal present-tense of the Grateful Dead's music, none of the songs had stopped evolving in the previous 50 years... At Radio City, everything was heard in its newest (and perhaps already outdated) incarnations, the evolutions acting as a progress report on the ensuing half-century of Weir's life, musical and otherwise."

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros are hitting the road this winter, kicking off their tour February 2 in North Charleston, SC and concluding with two nights, March 11 and 12, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The tour also includes four nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, as well as three nights alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Listen to the new single here:



Miley Cyrus Releases New Single Flowers Photo
Miley Cyrus Releases New Single 'Flowers'
There have been many visuals for Endless Summer Vacation; Miley first announced the album with a powerful trailer. The album cover was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed by Miley without visual effects. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson.
Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single Paranoia Photo
Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'
Singer-songwriter and social media influencer vara greets fans with perhaps their most personal hit yet 'Paranoia'.
Raegan Sealy Releases Make em Jealous (ft. The Gang of Angels) Photo
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On Long Way Home Photo
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share