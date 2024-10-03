Bobby Weir Confirms Run of New Years Shows in Fort Lauderdale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bobby Weir will be performing six nights in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, celebrating New Years and the Year of the Snake. December 27, 28, 30 and 31 will see Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack performing at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Bobby Weir with Wolf Bros Trio will perform at The Parker for two nights, January 2 and 3.

Guests can purchase a Super VIP or Enhanced Experience Package, which bundle a variety of upgraded services including early venue entrance, access to a private VIP lounge, invitation to attend soundcheck, a drink ticket and exclusive merchandise. VIP tickets from 100X Hospitality will go on sale October 9th at 10am ET HERE.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 9, at 10am ET, with general on sale beginning Friday, October 11, at 10am ET. Sign up for early access to ticket and more info at bobweir.net.

This fall, Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack are continuing their groundbreaking and much beloved symphony collaborations. They’ll be performing with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on November 13, Chicago Philharmonic on November 17 and 18, and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on November 22 and 23. Each night of these innovative performances will offer a unique set, showcasing hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Weir’s solo albums, and a few beloved covers. Original orchestration is provided by Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti.

Weir is curating the second annual Dead Ahead Festival with Playa Luna Presents. Set to take place January 9-13, 2025, a legendary lineup of musicians will take the stage at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. The event will pay homage to the Grateful Dead songbook through five nights of performances, including three nights of specially curated “Dead Ahead” collaborations from Bobby Weir, Sturgill Simpson, Rick Mitarotonda, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was, and Jay Lane.

The “Dead Ahead” sets will also feature star-studded sit-ins from Brittney Spencer and Grace Bowers, with very special guest, Brandi Carlile. There will be additional performances by Simpson, Oteil & Friends (performing two full sets, including one full set celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia Band), Trampled By Turtles (performing Old & In The Way), Joy Oladokun, and Neal Francis. More info and packages HERE.

About Bobby Weir

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. The Grateful Dead is still one of the highest-grossing concert attractions in the U.S. and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir has been a member of Dead & Company since its formation in 2015. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours and has performed to more than 5 million fans across 300 shows since the band’s debut. The band wrapped their 30-show “Dead Forever – Live At Sphere” residency at the cutting-edge Sphere in Las Vegas. Over the course of three months, they delivered performances of 115 unique songs across the 30 shows. Weir is also a member of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, who were formed in 2018. The band set out performing the expansive catalog of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the U.S. The band debuted their acclaimed orchestral performances in 2022 with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and have gone on to perform alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, with further to come. In 2024, Weir will become a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, with the Grateful Dead being members of the forthcoming 47th class.

TOUR DATES

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

November 13—Cincinnati Music Hall—Cincinnati, OH

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack with the Chicago Philharmonic

November 17—Auditorium Theatre—Chicago, IL

November 18—Auditorium Theatre—Chicago, IL

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

November 22—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

November 23—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack

December 27—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Fort Lauderdale, FL

December 28—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Fort Lauderdale, FL

December 30—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Fort Lauderdale, FL

December 31—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Fort Lauderdale, FL

Bobby Weir with Wolf Bros Trio

January 2—The Parker—Fort Lauderdale, FL

January 3—The Parker—Fort Lauderdale, FL

