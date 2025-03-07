Bob the Drag Queen Unveils New Single 'Queen Of The Underground'

Listen to the new single in support of his forthcoming novel.
Drag superstar, acclaimed television personality, and celebrated comedian Bob The Drag Queen has released his latest single, “Queen Of The Underground” via PEG Records, in support of his forthcoming debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert, set to drop March 25th via Gallery Books (an imprint of Simon & Schuster). The track is co-produced by Kevin Antunes and Ocean Kelly and will also be featured in the audiobook edition of the novel available March 25th.
Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert is an inventive, wondrous tale that reimagines American hero Harriet Tubman in a fresh, dynamic novel about love, freedom, salvation, and hip-hop. In this genre-defying story, the historical icon calls upon a once-successful record producer to help her create a legendary album to take on the road and tell her story like never before.
This one-of-a-kind novel is a testament to Bob The Drag Queen’s unparalleled creativity, merging history with contemporary music and storytelling in a way only he could conceive. More information here.
In support of the novel’s release, Bob The Drag Queen will embark on a book tour this Spring, making stops in New York City (Sold Out), Baltimore, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Details and venues below.
Bob’s unabashed confidence and humor won him the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. He most recently made major waves starring on the current season of the Peacock mega hit reality show “The Traitors.”
Through his work on HBO’s first unscripted show, “We’re Here,” Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. Bob has won a Queerty Award as well as another GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast for the highly rated "Sibling Rivalry Podcast" which he co-hosts with Monet X Change.
Over the past two years, Bob The Drag Queen has been profiled by NPR, embarked on an international tour as Madonna’s special guest for the Celebration Tour, launched the cosmetics company BOMO Beauty with Monét X Change, started his own unique clothing line House of Bob, released his debut EP ‘Gay Barz’, and dropped his latest comedy special “Woke Man In a Dress” on YouTube and streaming services. Bob is represented by UTA and managed by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).
NEW YORK, NY
SUNDAY, MAR. 23, 2025 @ 6:30 P.M.
BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLERS
555 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10017
NEW YORK, NY - SOLD OUT
TUESDAY, MAR. 25, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M.
THE STRAND
828 Broadway, 3rd Floor
Rare Book Room
New York, NY 10036
BALTIMORE, MD
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 26, 2025 & 7:00 P.M.
Charles Theater
1711 N Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bookseller: Charm City Books
ST. LOUIS, MO
THURSDAY, MAR. 27, 2024 @ 7:00 P.M.
Rehab Bar & Grill
4054 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Bookseller: Left Bank Books
ATLANTA, GA
FRIDAY, MAR. 28, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M.
Auburn Avenue Research Library
101 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30303
Bookseller: 44th & 3rd Bookseller
LOS ANGELES, CA
SATURDAY, MAR. 29, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M.
NeueHouse Hollywood
6121 Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bookseller: Reparations Club
