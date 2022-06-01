Bo Armstrong Releases Cover of Dua Lipa's 'Cool,' Streaming Proceeds Donated to You Can Play & Planned Parenthood

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Bo Armstrong is releasing the second installment in his "Covers For Causes" series, his version of Dua Lipa's "Cool." Out today, streaming proceeds for the next 13 months will be donated to You Can Play and Planned Parenthood.

"These organizations have helped me better understand what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community," Armstrong says. "This song is a simple celebration of falling in love, and that is something everyone deserves to feel."

Armstrong chose You Can Play and Planned Parenthood, and a Pride Month release, as a nod to how important allyship has become for him - his best friend came out to him more than a decade ago; since then, he's learned more about the importance of creating safe, empathetic and open spaces.

"Given my ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and the country I live in, I'll never fully comprehend the fear of being marginalized, but I realize - especially now, in today's climate - how important it is to genuinely try. I've been on a quiet mission ever since to help create and operate within spaces where all feel safe and welcome."

This is the second in Armstrong's Covers For Causes series -- he released a cover of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" last September, with more than a million streams raising roughly $3,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health America.

Armstrong released Chasing Ballads in November of 2020, produced by Brian Douglas Phillips (David Ramirez, Rob Baird, Thomas Csorba). The album's themes are personal and relatable-finding the love you believe in and going after it, acknowledging your past and letting it motivate your future, finding the courage to live in the moment without throwing caution to the wind, and learning that so little in life can be accomplished on your own-even if the road you're on is sometimes a lonely one.

His songs center around classic storytelling: anecdotes that are honest and relatable glimpses into the everyday moments that make life worth living. Many of his songs are about what makes us: what it means to find the courage to keep going when times are tough, the importance of celebrating love when you find it and consistently renewing your faith in yourself. His next project, if your tired heart is aching..., is out on September 9.

Listen to the new single here: