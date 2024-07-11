Blues Rock Sensation Eric Johanson to Embark on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Orleans rock/blues sensation Eric Johanson returns to the U.S. after the latest of 25 highly acclaimed European shows so far in 2024 to resume his “Don’t Hold Back Tour,” supporting his chart-topping album, The Deep and the Dirty. Released last year on Ruf Records, the album soared to #1 on the Billboard Blues charts, showcasing Johanson's sharp songwriting and fiery fretwork. Guitar Player called Eric “an electric whiz with a sweet slide game,” while American Songwriter praised his “searing guitar work and persuasive songwriting.” Relix noted, “Johanson’s vocal shines throughout,” making the album pop.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night as Eric and his band ignite the stage with their dynamic and inventive blend of edgy roots, blues, and rock, driven by an unmistakable New Orleans groove. Guitar Player Magazine recently named Johanson one of the “25 Best New Blues Guitarists” (Jan '23), and Total Guitar listed him in the top 50 of “100 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time” (April '24).

Born in Louisiana, Johanson began playing guitar at five and quickly became a self-taught prodigy. Influenced by blues legends like Freddie King and Robert Johnson, as well as rock acts like Tool and Nine Inch Nails, he developed a unique sound showcased in solo albums like 2017's Burn It Down. His work with acts like Cyril Neville kept his guitar skills sharp. "Music is a way for me to make sense of my world and myself," Johanson says. The Deep and the Dirty is a testament to his growth and passion for music.

Last year, Johanson toured extensively with Samantha Fish across the U.S.; and he’s also performed with Tab Benoit, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and North Mississippi Allstars. This year, he continues to headline dates across Europe and the U.S., captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying, inventive, and soulful guitar style.

TOUR DATES

12-Jul Milwaukee WI Shank Hall

13-Jul Madison WI Fete de Marquette Festival

14-Jul Aurora IL The Venue

16-Jul Des Moines IA xBk

17-Jul Burlington IA The Washington

18-Jul Westland MI Token Lounge w/ Walter Trout

20-Jul Evansville IN Mojo's

21-Jul Montgomery AL Capitol Oyster Bar

27-Jul Prairie Du Chien WI Prairie Dog Blues Fest

9-Aug Biloxi MS Ground Zero

15-Aug Pensacola FL Handlebar

16-Aug Delray Beach FL Arts Garage

17-Aug Jensen Beach FL Conchy Joe's

18-Aug Cocoa Beach FL Heidi's Jazz Club

19-Aug Jacksonville FL Blue Jay Listening Room

20-Aug Decatur GA Eddies Attic

21-Aug Nashville TN City Winery

24-Aug Waterville KS Lake Idlewild

20-Sep Melle DE B22 - Buer Kultur e. V.

21-Sep Salzgitter DE KniKi

22-Sep Habach DE Village

23-Sep Salzburg AT Rockhouse Salzburg

24-Sep Erlenbach DE Beavers

25-Sep Vervier BE Spirit of '66

26-Sep Oberhausen DE Zentrum Altenburg

27-Sep Reichenbach DE Die Halle

28-Sep Oslo NO Skedsmo Bluesklubb

30-Sep Weinheim DE Muddy's Club

1-Oct Leibnitz AT Altes Kino

2-Oct Frick CH Fricks Monti

3-Oct Rubigen CH Mühle Hunziken

4-Oct Frauenfeld CH Eisenwerk Frauenfeld

5-Oct Twist DE Heimathaus

6-Oct Munster DE Hot Jazz Club

7-Oct Kolding DK Godset

9-Oct Odense DK Dexter

11-Oct Norrkopiong SE Bla Kaktus

12-Oct Västerås SE Intiman

Photo Credit: Kaylie McCarthy

Comments