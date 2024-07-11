Blues Rock Sensation Eric Johanson to Embark on Tour

Last year, Johanson toured extensively with Samantha Fish across the U.S.

By: Jul. 11, 2024
Blues Rock Sensation Eric Johanson to Embark on Tour
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Orleans rock/blues sensation Eric Johanson returns to the U.S. after the latest of 25 highly acclaimed European shows so far in 2024 to resume his “Don’t Hold Back Tour,” supporting his chart-topping album, The Deep and the Dirty. Released last year on Ruf Records, the album soared to #1 on the Billboard Blues charts, showcasing Johanson's sharp songwriting and fiery fretwork. Guitar Player called Eric “an electric whiz with a sweet slide game,” while American Songwriter praised his “searing guitar work and persuasive songwriting.” Relix noted, “Johanson’s vocal shines throughout,” making the album pop.

LATEST NEWS

Blues Rock Sensation Eric Johanson to Embark on Tour
Sarah Kinsley Unveils New Single 'Starling'
Voxtrot Release New Single 'Esprit de Cœur'
Grunge Enthusiasts SAMSARA Releases New Single 'How Do You Say My Name?'

Fans can expect an unforgettable night as Eric and his band ignite the stage with their dynamic and inventive blend of edgy roots, blues, and rock, driven by an unmistakable New Orleans groove. Guitar Player Magazine recently named Johanson one of the “25 Best New Blues Guitarists” (Jan '23), and Total Guitar listed him in the top 50 of “100 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time” (April '24).

Born in Louisiana, Johanson began playing guitar at five and quickly became a self-taught prodigy. Influenced by blues legends like Freddie King and Robert Johnson, as well as rock acts like Tool and Nine Inch Nails, he developed a unique sound showcased in solo albums like 2017's Burn It Down. His work with acts like Cyril Neville kept his guitar skills sharp. "Music is a way for me to make sense of my world and myself," Johanson says. The Deep and the Dirty is a testament to his growth and passion for music.

Last year, Johanson toured extensively with Samantha Fish across the U.S.; and he’s also performed with Tab Benoit, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and North Mississippi Allstars. This year, he continues to headline dates across Europe and the U.S., captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying, inventive, and soulful guitar style.

TOUR DATES

12-Jul                  Milwaukee WI            Shank Hall
13-Jul                  Madison WI               Fete de Marquette Festival
14-Jul                  Aurora IL                    The Venue
16-Jul                  Des Moines IA            xBk
17-Jul                  Burlington IA               The Washington
18-Jul                  Westland MI                Token Lounge w/ Walter Trout
20-Jul                  Evansville IN               Mojo's
21-Jul                  Montgomery AL           Capitol Oyster Bar
27-Jul                  Prairie Du Chien WI    Prairie Dog Blues Fest
9-Aug                  Biloxi MS                     Ground Zero
15-Aug                Pensacola FL              Handlebar
16-Aug                Delray Beach FL          Arts Garage
17-Aug                Jensen Beach FL         Conchy Joe's
18-Aug                Cocoa Beach FL          Heidi's Jazz Club
19-Aug                Jacksonville FL             Blue Jay Listening Room
20-Aug                 Decatur GA                  Eddies Attic
21-Aug                 Nashville TN                City Winery
24-Aug                 Waterville KS               Lake Idlewild
20-Sep                 Melle DE                      B22 - Buer Kultur e. V.
21-Sep                Salzgitter DE                 KniKi
22-Sep                Habach DE                   Village
23-Sep                 Salzburg AT                 Rockhouse Salzburg
24-Sep                 Erlenbach DE              Beavers
25-Sep                 Vervier BE                   Spirit of '66
26-Sep                 Oberhausen DE           Zentrum Altenburg
27-Sep                 Reichenbach DE          Die Halle
28-Sep                 Oslo NO                       Skedsmo Bluesklubb
30-Sep                 Weinheim DE              Muddy's Club
1-Oct                   Leibnitz AT                    Altes Kino
2-Oct                   Frick CH                       Fricks Monti
3-Oct                   Rubigen CH                 Mühle Hunziken
4-Oct                   Frauenfeld CH             Eisenwerk Frauenfeld
5-Oct                   Twist DE                       Heimathaus
6-Oct                   Munster DE                  Hot Jazz Club
7-Oct                   Kolding DK                   Godset
9-Oct                   Odense DK                   Dexter
11-Oct                 Norrkopiong SE            Bla Kaktus
12-Oct                 Västerås SE                  Intiman

Photo Credit: Kaylie McCarthy



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos