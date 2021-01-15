Blue Stahli Releases the Final Installment of the 'deadchannel_Trilogy'

Out today, January 15, fans will find Blue Stahli returning to his tracking roots on Obsidian. The album is the completion of the deadchannel_Trilogy following his 2020 full lengths, Quartz and Copper.

Look for Blue Stahli to perform on SPIN's Twitch channel in support of the new album on Tuesday, January 19 at 4:00pm PT at www.twitch.tv/spinmag.

Obsidian was created initially to be a standalone album, but the multi-instrumentalist, rock-leaning electronic artist who is Bret Autrey, experimented with a variety of sounds, moods and locations while preparing the record. It spawned the deadchannel_Trilogy that encapsulates his most personal material yet. Quartz, like the crystal, is a translucent album of songs - there is confusion and uncertainty but you can hear and see a haziness of the 90s, with cyberpunk elements, unintentionally playful and even comic book-like, foreshadowing the steep slope to come. Copper achieves the melancholy, experimental soundscape, left only with his thoughts and the mountains and a disorienting awareness that something massive may be coming, and like the malleable metal, it takes on a serene, dreamlike illusion, reflecting Bret's frequent drives through the rust-colored desert. Finally, the grand finale of Obsidian is Blue Stahli's journey through a life change, processing grief and family tragedy, defining who he is as a person after being broken down and starting anew.

Using modern tracker Renoise to craft the newest iteration of the Blue Stahli sound, his latest music is a window into his journey through being his mother's caretaker as she battled malignant brain cancer and mourning the loss of his biggest champion after she passed away in 2018 while additionally reconnecting with his family origins after the loss of a major cornerstone.

Each song on Obsidian-which includes the title track and previously released songs "The Mountain," "Prognosis," "Catastrophe" along with the earlier deadchannel_Trilogy albums has specific meaning and purpose. "We all don't have a lot of time," says Bret. "If I kick it next month I want to make sure I have these songs out - every song on this trilogy. Some of the songs came together quickly, I didn't do them quickly out of the sense like 'ah, f it, here's a song for filler,' more that there's more stuff to get out there before I'm gone."

Listen here: