Blood Orange to Play Special Headline Shows This Fall

Blood Orange - aka Dev Hynes - has announced a run of headlining tour dates across Europe, Canada, and the US. Artist presale begins tomorrow, July 9 at 10 AM local time, with other venue / ticket presales beginning July 10 at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available for the general public on July 11 at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets and stay updated on future Blood Orange shows HERE.

This September, Blood Orange kicks off his fall with a Portola Music Festival set, before joining hardcore-collaborator Turnstile in cities like Richmond and Columbus, and later accompanying Lorde for arena shows that take him to iconic venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles’s Kia Forum.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Sun Sep 21 – San Francisco – Portola Music Festival

Tue Sep 23 – Columbus - KEMBA LIVE! w/ Turnstile

Wed Sep 24 – Richmond – Brown’s Island w/ Turnstile

Fri Sep 26 – Boston – TD Garden w/ Lorde

Sat Sep 27 – Montreal - Bell Centre w/ Lorde

Tue Sep 30 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center w/ Lorde

Tue Oct 14 – Morrison – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Lorde

Fri Oct 17 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden w/ Lorde

Sat Oct 18 – Inglewood – Kia Forum w/ Lorde

Wed Oct 29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Fri Oct 31 – Torino – C2C Festival @ Lingotto Fiere Torino

Mon Nov 3 - Paris – Pitchfork Festival @ L’Olympia

Tue Nov 4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

Sat Nov 8 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

Sun Nov 9 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

Mon Nov 10 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

Thu Nov 13 - Bristol, UK - Electric Bristol

Sat Nov 15 – Manchester – AO Arena w/ Lorde

Wed Nov 19 - Toronto, ON - History

Sat Nov 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun Nov 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

In 2022, Blood Orange opened 15 shows at Madison Square Garden for the one and only Harry Styles, in addition to music directing Styles’ Grammy performance of “Watermelon Sugar” (in which he also played bass). He has spent the last three years selling out shows internationally, performing his own classical compositions in London, Sydney, Toronto, and more, while also scoring films like Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener and shows for acclaimed fashion house Marni twice a season.

In 2024, Hynes won a Latin Grammy for his production on the Nathy Peluso song “El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud” and saw his own song - “Champagne Coast,” from his first album Coastal Grooves - go gold following a massive viral run on TikTok.

Most recently, he produced songs on the forthcoming Lorde album, Virgin, appeared on the new Turnstile album, Never Enough, and will open select shows for both all over the globe this fall before embarking on this solo run. Last month, he ushered in a new era as Blood Orange with “The Field” which features The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Daniel Cesar, and longtime Blood Orange-collaborators Caroline Polacheck and Eva Tolkin.

Photo credit: Vinca Peterson