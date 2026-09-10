Blake Whiten Earns First Gold Certification for 'Rollin' Stone'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blake Whiten was surprised by his team at Warner Records with a gold plaque commemorating the RIAA certification of his debut single 'Rollin' Stone.' Released in October 2024, the solo-written song helped launch Whiten from posting bedroom covers to Country's biggest stages, notching more than 140M streams.

The plaque presentation took place as Whiten brought his sold-out headlining Something To Say Tour to the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The honor also arrives amid a string of career milestones for Whiten, who recently earned his first entry on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Bet On That' and was named Billboard's August Up & Comer. This past weekend, 'Bet On That' reached No.1 on SiriusXM The Highway. The song also just impacted country radio last month, snagging the No.1 most added track of the week after landing 46 stations.

Released in May 2026, 'Bet On That' is featured on his Billboard 200-charting debut album Something To Say. Produced by Austin Shawn, the 12-track collection pairs Whiten's gravel-toned vocal and confessional instincts with an alt-rocking leaning country sound.

Whiten has spent the year bringing the album to increasingly bigger stages, from Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour to stadium dates on Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour 2026. He is now taking his own sold-out 22-stop Something To Say Tour across the country, hitting Chicago, New York, Nashville and more. With more than 400 million global streams, Whiten has earned two No. 1s on SiriusXM The Highway with 'Hard to Break' and 'Bet On That.' For tour dates and more information, visit www.blakewhitenofficial.com and keep up with him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Something To Say Tracklist

1. 'This Bar is My Friend' (Blake Whiten, Micah Wilshire, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. 'Barely Gettin' By' (Blake Whiten, JKash, Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn)

3. 'Mess You Made of Me' (Blake Whiten, Austin Shawn)

4. 'Bet On That' (Blake Whiten, Joe London, Grant Averill, Hoskins)

5. 'Whiskey Wish' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Nick Bailey, Sam Ellis)

6. 'Boots By The Wrong Bed' (Blake Whiten, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson)

7. 'Number 7's Gone' (Blake Whiten, Geoff Warburton, Peter Fenn)

8. 'Ghost House' (Blake Whiten, Jacob Hackworth, Zach Abend)

9. 'Break Me' (Blake Whiten, Hunter Phelps, Ben Stennis)

10. 'Night N' Day' (Blake Whiten, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Jacob Hackworth)

11. 'Made for Goodbyes' (Blake Whiten, Benny Negrin, Nick Bailey)

12. 'Time' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Brock Berryhill)

Something To Say Tour Dates

Oct. 8, 2026 in Lexington, Ky. at Manchester Music Hall #

Oct. 9, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at The Mill & Mine #

Oct. 10, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom #

Oct. 15, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's on Weed Street %

Oct. 16, 2026 in Madison, Wis. at High Noon Saloon %

Oct. 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line %

Oct. 22, 2026 in Charleston, S.C. at Music Farm #

Oct. 23, 2026 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendell's Dippin Branch #

Oct. 24, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. at The Fillmore - The Underground #

Oct. 29, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Sinclair #

Oct. 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia #

Oct. 31, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis #

Nov. 2, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Bowery Ballroom #

Nov. 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ont. at Horseshoe Tavern #

Nov. 6, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club #

Nov. 7, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection - The Stache #

Nov. 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West #

Nov. 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

Nov. 14, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

# with Slater Nalley

% with Eli Winders

About Blake Whiten

Wielding a broken-glass vocal on self-penned songs that cut straight to the bone, Enchntmnt / Warner Records singer-songwriter Blake Whiten is a 22-year-old instinctive songsmith raised in Six Mile, South Carolina, whose talent launched him from bedroom videos to the biggest stages in the world. Raw emotion and heavy-hearted lyrics have earned Whiten over 400 million global streams in two years since his first public performance. Growing up on everything from Keith Whitley to Nickelback, Whiten learned guitar at seven and was penning songs by 15. A cover of Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' racked up 9 million views and sent him down a new path. His solo-written 2024 single 'Rollin' Stone' amassed over 140 million streams and his co-write on Bailey Zimmerman's 'Holding On' broke the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The self-penned 2025 EP debut Six Mile captured his essence, while Billboard, SiriusXM, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Country Now, Holler and All Country News have lined up in support. After headlining his Rollin' Stone Tour and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2026, Whiten released his first album, Something To Say, featuring 12 co-written songs that pair his confessional instincts with alt-rock intensity. The album debuted on the Billboard 200, while Whiten marked release day with his morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. Fresh off Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour and multiple stadium dates with Morgan Wallen, he takes his sold-out headlining Something To Say Tour on the road this fall.

Photo Credit: Pavel Suslov



Photo Credit: Pavel Suslov

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...