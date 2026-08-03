STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR: Morgan Wallen Wraps 23 Sold-Out Stadium Shows

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Morgan Wallen has wrapped the STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR, closing out a run of 23 sold-out stadium shows across 12 North American cities with a finale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The tour's conclusion coincided with the release of his track Been By Now and the return of his album I'M THE PROBLEM to number one on the Billboard 200, marking its 14th non-consecutive week atop the chart.

Across 23 sold-out stops at 12 North American stadiums, the tour saw shows at iconic venues including Bryant-Denny Stadium, Soldier Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Michigan Stadium, University of Clemson's Memorial Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field.

Along the historic run, Wallen became the first artist in history to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium as well as University of Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Additionally, Wallen played the first concert at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium in 43 years, following Hank Williams Jr's 1983 show.

As a testament to the impact of the latest tour, Wallen's latest album I'm The Problem has returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which debuted more than a year ago and has never left the Top 10, spends its 14th non-consecutive week at No.1.

After debuting the track at his sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Wallen recently released his newest track and first solo release of the year - 'Been By Now.' Upon release, the track debuted No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 - his 20th Top 10 track. The track also debuted No. 1 on the Streaming Songs and Digital Songs Sales charts. Wallen currently has two songs in the Top 5 including his duet with Ella Langley, 'I Can't Love You Anymore.'

In addition, 'You Proof' has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA. This becomes Wallen's sixth Diamond-certification, maintaining the record for the most Diamond-certified singles by any country artist.

During the Still The Problem Tour run, Wallen donated a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) — which supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis. Those donations enabled MWF to donate over $1 million worth of instruments to 26 schools in need across U.S. touring cities.

One of the schools, Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School in Pittsburgh, PA - received $40,000 worth of instruments. 'We are truly honored and excited to receive this generous donation of musical instruments from the Morgan Wallen Foundation. This gift will have a lasting impact on our students and our music program by providing access to high-quality instruments that will inspire creativity, enhance learning opportunities, and help our young musicians continue to grow both artistically and personally,' Sonya Coleman, Sto-Rox School District Superintendent states, 'Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of giving back to communities and creating opportunities that will positively influence students for years to come.'

Throughout the run, Wallen transformed each tour stop into a one-of-a-kind hometown event, welcoming athletes and local legends for his now-iconic walkouts. Joined by an all-star lineup of special guests including Nick Saban, Caitlin Clark, Tim Tebow, John Elway, Ray Lewis, Aidan Hutchinson, Cooper Dejean, The Hughes Brothers and a special evening at night one in Baltimore where he was joined by members of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Special guests for the tour, which varied by show, included Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, Zach John King, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Blake Whiten, Hudson Westbrook and Flatland Cavalry.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him 'one of the biggest stars in the music world right now.' With 22 No. 1 singles at country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 225 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and has spent 14 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums – Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time – have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem has already yielded seven No. 1s at country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks. Wallen recently wrapped his sold-out 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour. With stops at 12 North American stadiums, the tour saw shows at iconic venues including Bryant-Denny Stadium, Soldier Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Michigan Stadium, Memorial Stadium at Clemson and Lincoln Financial Field. Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org.

The tour included stops at stadiums such as Bryant-Denny Stadium, Soldier Field and U.S. Bank Stadium. Alongside the tour, the Morgan Wallen Foundation donated more than $1 million worth of instruments to 26 schools in the cities visited during the run.

Photo Credit: Matt Paskert



Photo Credit: Matt Paskert

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