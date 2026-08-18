Photos: BET ON THAT Tops Country Radio Adds Ahead of Blake Whiten's Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Enchntmnt / Warner Records' Blake Whiten is off to a strong start at Country radio, with his debut single 'Bet On That' snagging the No.1 most added track of the week after landing 46 stations.

Photo Credit: Alex Bittan















Released in May 2026, 'Bet On That' has quickly become one of Whiten's biggest songs to date, averaging nearly 1 million streams per week. Featured on his debut album Something To Say, the track brings Whiten's gravel-toned vocal and restless edge to radio for the first time following a breakout summer that has included his national television debut on NBC's TODAY and stadium dates with Morgan Wallen.

The single is off his first full-length record, Something To Say, which was released in July and landed a spot on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. Produced by Austin Shawn, the 12-track collection captures Whiten's raw vocal, confessional instincts and alt-rock-leaning country sound. In addition to the radio single, the album includes the angst-heavy 'Boots By The Wrong Bed,' fan favorite 'Number 7's Gone' and closes with 'Time,' a reflective look back at his hometown of Six Mile.

Whiten has spent the year bringing those songs to increasingly bigger stages, from Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour to stadium dates on Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour 2026. Next up, he'll take the reins with his own recently expanded 22-stop Something To Say Tour, kicking off this Thursday, Aug. 20 in Austin and making stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Nashville and more.

The radio milestone adds to a breakout year for Whiten, who has now surpassed 400 million global streams and recently earned his first No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway with 'Hard to Break.' His momentum has been matched by early support from SiriusXM, Pandora, Country Now and more. For tour dates and more information, visit www.blakewhitenofficial.com and keep up with him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Something To Say Tracklist

1. 'This Bar is My Friend' (Blake Whiten, Micah Wilshire, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. 'Barely Gettin' By' (Blake Whiten, JKash, Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn)

3. 'Mess You Made of Me' (Blake Whiten, Austin Shawn)

4. 'Bet On That' (Blake Whiten, Joe London, Grant Averill, Hoskins)

5. 'Whiskey Wish' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Nick Bailey, Sam Ellis)

6. 'Boots By The Wrong Bed' (Blake Whiten, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson)

7. 'Number 7's Gone' (Blake Whiten, Geoff Warburton, Peter Fenn)

8. 'Ghost House' (Blake Whiten, Jacob Hackworth, Zach Abend)

9. 'Break Me' (Blake Whiten, Hunter Phelps, Ben Stennis)

10. 'Night N' Day' (Blake Whiten, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Jacob Hackworth)

11. 'Made for Goodbyes' (Blake Whiten, Benny Negrin, Nick Bailey)

12. 'Time' (Blake Whiten, Erik Dylan, Brock Berryhill)

Something To Say Tour Dates

Aug. 20, 2026 in Austin, Texas at 3TEN ACL Live +

Aug. 29, 2026 in Dallas, Texas at The Cambridge Room at House of Blues +

Sept. 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Troubador +

Oct. 8, 2026 in Lexington, Ky. at Manchester Music Hall #

Oct. 9, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at The Mill & Mine #

Oct. 10, 2026 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Barrelhouse Ballroom ** #

Oct. 15, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's on Weed Street %

Oct. 16, 2026 in Madison, Wis. at High Noon Saloon %

Oct. 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line %

Oct. 22, 2026 in Charleston, S.C. at Music Farm #

Oct. 23, 2026 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendell's Dippin Branch #

Oct. 24, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. at The Fillmore - The Underground #

Oct. 29, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Sinclair #

Oct. 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia #

Oct. 31, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis #

Nov. 2, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Bowery Ballroom #

Nov. 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ont. at Horseshoe Tavern #

Nov. 6, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at El Club #

Nov. 7, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection - The Stache #

Nov. 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West #

Nov. 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

Nov. 14, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Exit/In #

+ with Noah Brigden

# with Slater Nalley

% with Eli Winders

About Blake Whiten

Wielding a broken-glass vocal on self-penned songs that cut straight to the bone, Enchntmnt / Warner Records singer-songwriter Blake Whiten is a 22-year-old instinctive songsmith raised in Six Mile, South Carolina, whose talent launched him from bedroom videos to the biggest stages in the world. Revealed as a generational diamond in the rough, raw emotion and heavy-hearted lyrics have earned Whiten over 400 million global streams in two years since his first public performance, with more to come. Growing up on everything from Keith Whitley to Nickelback, Whiten learned guitar at seven and was penning angsty tunes by 15. After discovering the depths of his raspy vocal, a cover of Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' racked up 9 million views and sent him down a new path. His solo-written 2024 single 'Rollin' Stone' amassed over 140 million streams and his co-write on Bailey Zimmerman's 'Holding On' broke the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The self-penned 2025 EP debut Six Mile captured his essence, while SiriusXM, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Country Now, Holler and All Country News have lined up in support. After headlining his Rollin' Stone Tour and making his Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2026, Whiten released his first album, Something To Say, featuring 12 co-written songs that pair his confessional instincts with pitch-black alt-rock intensity. The album debuted on the Billboard 200, while Whiten marked release day with his morning television debut on NBC's TODAY. Having just wrapped Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, he'll take the stage in stadiums this summer for Wallen's Still the Problem Tour 2026 before embarking on his headlining Something To Say Tour this fall.



Photo Credit: Alex Bittan

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...