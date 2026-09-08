HARDY Wraps THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR After 39-Stop Run

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Entertaining 400,000 fans over 39 stops, 'one of the most recognized names in country music' (GRAMMY.com) Hardy closed the chapter on THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR.

From its February launch in Oshawa, Ontario to its sold-out, closing night in New Braunfels, Texas this August, the North American arena and amphitheater trek brought buzz-worthy openers Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and McCoy Moore along for the ride. The six-month stint delivered on what its namesake album promised – making 'the whole damn country, country.'

The Phoenix New Times praised his show as 'as fun as he is loud,' while the Cleveland Scene raved, 'In a world where many contemporary country artists sound alike and have no originality whatsoever, Hardy is dynamic, unique, and in a world all his own.'

Soundcheck Entertainment summed up the hard-charged, 90-minute headline set this way: 'Hardy doesn't blend country and rock – he treats them like they were never separate in the first place. The show moved between party, therapy session, and full rock concert without ever breaking momentum.'

Last week, Hardy was unveiled as Rolling Stone Canada's first-ever country cover star, in a profile titled 'Hardy: Inside the Mind of Nashville's Premier Polymath.'

As the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! chapter comes to a close, Hardy is in the studio now.

'I can finally say I'm back in the studio, and the next thing is going to be the best thing I've ever put out,' Hardy said in a live Q&A with Amazon Music at Cavendish Beach Music festival this summer. 'I can confidently tell you it's the best group of songs, the best concept, the best ideas I've ever had. And it rules, I promise you that.'

About Hardy

Hardy is 'a high concept craftsman' (The New Yorker), producing 'some of the most intriguing music to emerge from Nashville in years' (SPIN). Owning the intersection of country and rock, his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! doubles down – 20 hard-charged originals that are 'like much of Hardy's work, surprising…For Hardy, part of the point is to keep you guessing' (Rolling Stone). Alternative Press declares him 'the newest ambassador of the provocative crossover between two seemingly contradicting camps: trailer-park honky-tonk and head-thrashing metal.' COUNTRY! COUNTRY! adds to over 8 billion career streams, followed by newest single 'McArthur,' a generation-spanning feat of storytelling, helmed, and written by Hardy alongside Tim McGRaw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen.

The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as 'a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive' (American Songwriter), 'capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all' (Rolling Stone). A 5X ACM award winner, 2X CMA award winner, 3X CMA Triple Play award recipient, 3X AIMP Songwriter of the Year winner, and the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year – Hardy is 'one of Nashville's most prolific, versatile voices, a songwriter and artist who can put forth a twangy country anthem as easily as a bone-rattling rock song.' (Billboard).

Hardy has written 22 #1 singles globally among hundreds of career cuts on artists like Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and more. He counts 6 #1s of his own: 'Favorite Country Song,' 3X Platinum 'TRUCK BED,' 3X Platinum award-winning duet 'wait in the truck' feat. Lainey Wilson, 4X Platinum chart topper 'ONE BEER' feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, Platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration 'Beers On Me' and rock radio #1, 'JACK.' Hardy's headlining THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! just wrapped a nationwide run, entertaining 400,000 fans in arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

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