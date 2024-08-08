Blake Shelton Sets Las Vegas Residency for February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music’s unabashed ambassador, Blake Shelton, is taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with six performances scheduled from February 5 – 15, 2025.

“We’ve been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year,” said Shelton. “The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I’m excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Blake Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official presale credit card of the Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas residency. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A Seated presale will begin Friday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the following six shows can be purchased online HERE, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

About Blake Shelton

As country music’s unapologetic ambassador, Blake Shelton has spent two decades pouring out boot-stomping bangers, heartbreak anthems and endearing odes to love gone wrong and right.

Shelton takes that same spirit to work on everything he does, from sold-out tours to instantly identifiable chart-topping songs or national television shows.

Over the span of his career, he has earned 28 No. 1 country singles, including his most recent chart-topping song, "Happy Anywhere," which features multi-season "The Voice" coach, rock star, and wife, Gwen Stefani.

He is currently climbing the radio and streaming charts with “Pour Me A Drink,” where he joins multi-genre hitmaker Post Malone.

He recently wrapped his 2024 “Back To The Honky Tonk” Tour, which was one of the biggest-selling tours so far this year. The finale in Tulsa, OK was titled Blake Shelton & Friends: Oklahoma Is All For The Hall. The show included fellow Oklahomans Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Vince Gill, and others, and the benefit raised more than $750,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

With 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold, and nearly 11 Billion Global Streams, Shelton has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs, and six People’s Choice, among many others.

Shelton was born, raised and currently lives in Oklahoma, where he has strong community ties. He recently donated $200,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. In response to the devastating tornadoes of 2013, Shelton and NBC teamed up on the telethon "Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert." With the help of Reba McEntire, Usher, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, the telethon raised more than $6 million for United Way of Central Oklahoma. He has donated $500,000 to the Jimmy Everest Center, an Oklahoma University hospital for children with blood cancer and blood disorders.

In association with Ryman Hospitality Properties, the Grand Ole Opry member has opened a string of entertainment-themed restaurants and bars called Ole Red. The first venue opened in 2017 in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. He now has venues in Nashville, TN, Gatlinburg, TN, Orlando, FL, and Las Vegas.

