Blacklist Union Release New Single 'Heavy Is the Crown'

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Los Angeles hard rock band Blacklist Union have released their new single, 'Heavy Is the Crown,' available now on all streaming platforms. Centered on perseverance, the song explores the importance of pushing through life's darkest moments, recognizing that dawn is always on the horizon, and understanding that success comes with responsibility.

'Heavy Is the Crown' delivers a message about resilience and the strength it takes to keep moving forward when the road gets difficult. Its central theme reflects the idea that the challenges we face can ultimately shape who we become and that achieving success brings its own weight, expectations, and responsibilities.

Tony West comments, ''Heavy is the Crown' means that 's ain't easy, but you have to suit up and show up anyway.'

The release comes on the heels of Blacklist Union's recent six-week European tour alongside rock legends Faster Pussycat and Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale. The tour brought the bands across Europe for a run of shows celebrating the enduring spirit of hard rock.

While spending a few days in Paris following the tour, Blacklist Union frontman Tony West made the trip even more unforgettable when he proposed to his girlfriend, Lorraine Lewis, vocalist of Femme Fatale, atop the Eiffel Tower. With the iconic Paris skyline as their backdrop, Lewis said yes, giving the European adventure a memorable romantic finale.

Tony West says, 'Everything that is happening right now is like walking through the keyhole to my biggest dreams. I'm here to bring the wow factor and the fire to the firefight… so let's rock this s.'

'Heavy is the Crown' is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

About Blacklist Union

Tony West formed Blacklist Union because he wanted to play music that he wanted to hear. They put out the first Blacklist Union record, After the Mourning, in 2006. The band's name comes from getting the best musicians in town with the worst reputations. With a shamanistic blend of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses, Warrior Soul, The Cult, and Mother Love Bone... Blacklist Union was born.

Blacklist Union have built a reputation on their explosive live shows and unapologetically bold sound. Their previous record, Letters from the Psych Ward, racked up over two million streams, setting the stage for the band's new album. The band's latest release was Slay the Dragon that came out in September 2025.

Frontman Tony West, known for his larger-than-life presence, took time out to dive deep into several transformative ayahuasca journeys in the heart of the Amazon, preparing for this next era of music.

As West put it, 'Ayahuasca isn't a drug—it's powerful spiritual medicine from another realm. It helped me heal in ways I never thought possible, releasing layers of trauma, heartache, and sorrow. I'm not perfect—not Gandhi or anything—but it changed everything. My entire view of myself, love, the world, people, and my children changed because of those experiences.'

West was raised in the Bronx on The Ramones, Bad Brains, and NYHC. Hearing the call of the wild west, he made his way to Los Angeles at 19 years old. West took a break from L.A. to try out Memphis in 1998. While he was there, he attended the first Saliva gig with Paul Crosby on drums. This marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Crosby and West, leading to management, song collaborations, and guest video appearances. West collaborated with guitarist Todd Youth (Murphy's Law/Danzig) and Malfunkshun, which was kept active by Andy Wood's brother Kevin Wood. Andy Wood is West's muse, and he was honored to sing in his hero's band.

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