BLACKLIST UNION Release New Single, Video for MADAME BUTTERFLY

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Los Angeles hard rock band BLACKLIST UNION has released a new single, MADAME BUTTERFLY, along with an accompanying music video featuring Lorraine Lewis of FEMME FATALE. The track is available now on streaming platforms, and the band is set to head to Europe in September for a tour alongside Faster Pussycat and Lewis.

The official video for 'Madame Butterfly' was filmed, edited, and directed by Michael Sarna of Inmotion Entertainment in Hollywood, California, delivering a cinematic visual experience that perfectly complements the song's dark allure and raw intensity. Lorraine Lewis brings her unmistakable charisma and signature sensuality to the video, making for a memorable collaboration between two enduring forces in rock music.

Following the release, Blacklist Union will head overseas this September for a European tour alongside legendary glam rockers Faster Pussycat and Lorraine Lewis, bringing their high-energy live show to audiences across the continent.

Tony West says, 'Everything that is happening right now is like walking through the keyhole to my biggest dreams. I'm here to bring the wow factor and the fire to the firefight… so let's rock this s.'

Lorraine Lewis adds, 'Working with Tony has been icing on the cake for me. Having newly signed with Cleopatra Records, FEMME FATALE is slated to release our full album in August, produced by Steve Brown. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the FASTER PUSSYCAT / BLACKLIST UNION tour.'

With Femme Fatale's upcoming Cleopatra Records release produced by Steve Brown — known for his work with Trixter and Ace Frehley — and Blacklist Union gearing up for a massive European run, all signs point to a breakout moment for both camps.

ABOUT BLACKLIST UNION

Tony West formed Blacklist Union because he wanted to play music that he wanted to hear. They put out the first Blacklist Union record, After the Mourning, in 2006. The band's name comes from getting the best musicians in town with the worst reputations. With a shamanistic blend of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses, Warrior Soul, The Cult, and Mother Love Bone... Blacklist Union was born.

Blacklist Union have built a reputation on their explosive live shows and unapologetically bold sound. Their previous record, Letters from the Psych Ward, racked up over two million streams, setting the stage for the band's new album. The band's latest release was Slay the Dragon that came out in September 2025.

Frontman Tony West, known for his larger-than-life presence, took time out to dive deep into several transformative ayahuasca journeys in the heart of the Amazon, preparing for this next era of music.

As West put it, 'Ayahuasca isn't a drug—it's powerful spiritual medicine from another realm. It helped me heal in ways I never thought possible, releasing layers of trauma, heartache, and sorrow. I'm not perfect—not Gandhi or anything—but it changed everything. My entire view of myself, love, the world, people, and my children changed because of those experiences.'

West was raised in the Bronx on The Ramones, Bad Brains, and NYHC. Hearing the call of the wild west, he made his way to Los Angeles at 19 years old. West took a break from L.A. to try out Memphis in 1998. While he was there, he attended the first Saliva gig with Paul Crosby on drums. This marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Crosby and West, leading to management, song collaborations, and guest video appearances. West collaborated with guitarist Todd Youth (Murphy's Law /Danzig) and Malfunkshun, which was kept active by Andy Wood's brother Kevin Wood. Andy Wood is West's muse, and he was honored to sing in his hero's band.

The MADAME BUTTERFLY video was filmed, edited, and directed by Michael Sarna of Inmotion Entertainment in Hollywood, California. Lewis, who recently signed with Cleopatra Records, said FEMME FATALE plans to release a full album produced by Steve Brown, timed alongside the upcoming Faster Pussycat and BLACKLIST UNION tour dates.

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