Black Caviar Releases New Remix of CHARLIE'S ANGELS Theme Song

Today, Republic Records and Sony Pictures Entertainment release the year's biggest and most-anticipated album, Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Co-executive produced by Grande, Savan Kotecha, and Scooter Braun the soundtrack leads up to the film's November 15, 2019 release two weeks from today.

The blockbuster record features the runaway smash "Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angel)" by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, "Pantera" by Anitta, and "How It's Done" by Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, and Stefflon Don. Additionally, it boasts a total of five new songs from co-executive producer and Grammy®-winner Ariana Grande. These include another triple threat anthem "Bad To You" featuring Normani and Nicki Minaj, "Nobody" with the legendary Chaka Khan, and "Got Her Own" with Victoria Monét as well as Grande's own solo song "How I Look On You." The soundtrack also spans tracks from Black Caviar, Danielle Bradbery, M-22, Arlissa, and Kiana Ledé as well as the unparalleled Donna Summer. See the full tracklisting below!

Black Caviar are no strangers to producing chart-topping singles on movie soundtracks, with their recent single "What's Up Danger" feat. Blackway from the Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack (over 64 million Spotify streams). After receiving huge success from that single and earning a certified RIAA Gold award for their masterful productions, Black Caviar are back with a fresh remix of the classic Charlie's Angels theme song. Adding their signature funky-house production over the classic tune, the duo give the single a fresh disco spin that will be featured on the official soundtrack alongside singles form Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Kim Petras, Kash Doll, Normani and Lana Del Rey and more.

Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

1. How It's Done - Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, Stefflon Don

2. Bad To You - Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj

3. Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey

4. Eyes Off You - M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé

5. Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix) - Donna Summer

6. Nobody - Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan

7. Pantera - Anitta

8. How I Look On You - Ariana Grande

9. Blackout - Danielle Bradbery

10. Got Her Own - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét

11. Charlie's Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix) - Jack Elliott, Allyn Ferguson





