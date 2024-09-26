Billie Eilish Shares Sustainability Plan for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Tour

Eilish is promoting eco-friendly practices for the upcoming tour.
Ahead of her North American HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR starting September 29 in Quebec, Billie Eilish has shared the tour's sustainability plan in a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint.
Did you know that over 70% of a concert's carbon footprint comes from guests attending the shows? We understand it's hard to be part of the solution if you aren't provided the tools to make a change. This is why Billie Eilish and her team have worked closely with Live Nation, REVERB, Support+Feed, and Google Mapsto help design a sustainable tour program that matches our overall environmental standards and empowers EVERYONE with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to help heal our planet.
Some ways in which you can become part of the solution and help reduce these statistics include:
For fans traveling to the shows, Billie Eilish has partnered with Google Maps to help you find the most sustainable way of getting to her show, whether that be by walking, biking, or using public transport. For fans who have to drive, Google Maps can show you the most fuel-efficient route. Easy access to cycling and public transport options makes it possible for fans to explore the most eco-conscious ways to travel.
If you're looking to eat before or after the show, Billie and Google Maps have partnered to provide you with various plant-based options in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.. Just search for one of these tour cities in Maps and scroll down on the city page to find the best plant-based options on your route.
We have also worked with every venue to ensure there are plant-based options at concessions.
Bring your own empty (32 oz or less, unbreakable) water bottle. FREE Water Refill stations will be available at every show. You can also fight Single-use Plastic by purchasing a reusable custom-artwork Nalgene RockNRefill Bottle available at each show. All proceeds from bottle donations support social and environmental organizations and causes.
There will be an Eco-Action Village sponsored by REVERB on every tour date across the world. Fans are encouraged to visit the Village and join in efforts to take urgent environmental and climate action.
Actions include:
Thanks to Support+Feed, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Plant-based Food Drives across select cities to help raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities. For more information on how to volunteer in your local community, go HERE.
Overheated brings together climate activists, musicians, designers and other leading voices for a day filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis. Coming to select tour cities.
All merchandise clothing will be made from a variety of 100% recycled cotton, organic cotton or recycled polyester. Posters are made from 100% recycled paper.
All vinyl is made using recyclable or recycled compounds and all packaging is made from recycled paper/boards. The ink used is raw plant-based and water-based dispersion varnish. The sleeves are 100% recycled and re-usable.
No plastic bags are offered on tour
Billie has designated tickets at every show on her tour for the Changemaker program. Proceeds from these tickets will create a Climate Impact Fund, managed by nonprofit partner REVERB, that will support important organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and supporting crucial environmental work.
Changemaker tickets also support Billie Eilish and REVERB's Music Decarbonization Project, a campaign co-founded by Eilish to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution in the music industry.
Behind the scenes, the touring team has made extra efforts to reduce and consolidate all use of buses and trucks and are working with each venue to ensure all employees are briefed and ready to comply before and after the show.
Billie Eilish is continuing her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, building on the success of previous efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, more than 150,000 fan actions, and much more. REVERB is working with Billie's team to measure the carbon footprint of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. In acknowledgment of the climate impact of touring, Billie Eilish is supporting REVERB's Climate Project Portfolio. The portfolio is composed of projects and organizations designed to support measurable greenhouse gas reductions, address climate justice, restore nature, and advance decarbonization efforts in music, all with the goal of addressing the complex challenges of the climate crisis.
Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Wed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
