Billie Eilish Shares Sustainability Plan for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Tour

Ahead of her North American HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR starting September 29 in Quebec, Billie Eilish has shared the tour's sustainability plan in a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint.

PLANNING FOR THE CONCERT AND WHAT TO EXPECT...

Did you know that over 70% of a concert's carbon footprint comes from guests attending the shows? We understand it's hard to be part of the solution if you aren't provided the tools to make a change. This is why Billie Eilish and her team have worked closely with Live Nation, REVERB, Support+Feed, and Google Mapsto help design a sustainable tour program that matches our overall environmental standards and empowers EVERYONE with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to help heal our planet.



Some ways in which you can become part of the solution and help reduce these statistics include:

Find your best route: Use Google Maps to find real-time public transit directions, walking directions and fuel-efficient driving routes.

Bring an empty (32 oz or less, unbreakable) water bottle to the show: There will be refillable water stations at every show.

Eat plant-based: Great plant-based options to and from the venue can be found on Billie's List on Google Maps.

TRANSPORTATION

For fans traveling to the shows, Billie Eilish has partnered with Google Maps to help you find the most sustainable way of getting to her show, whether that be by walking, biking, or using public transport. For fans who have to drive, Google Maps can show you the most fuel-efficient route. Easy access to cycling and public transport options makes it possible for fans to explore the most eco-conscious ways to travel.

HOSPITALITY

If you're looking to eat before or after the show, Billie and Google Maps have partnered to provide you with various plant-based options in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.. Just search for one of these tour cities in Maps and scroll down on the city page to find the best plant-based options on your route.



We have also worked with every venue to ensure there are plant-based options at concessions.



Bring your own empty (32 oz or less, unbreakable) water bottle. FREE Water Refill stations will be available at every show. You can also fight Single-use Plastic by purchasing a reusable custom-artwork Nalgene RockNRefill Bottle available at each show. All proceeds from bottle donations support social and environmental organizations and causes.

ECO-ACTION VILLAGE

There will be an Eco-Action Village sponsored by REVERB on every tour date across the world. Fans are encouraged to visit the Village and join in efforts to take urgent environmental and climate action.

Actions include:

Register to vote or take voter action with HeadCount in the U.S.

Connect with local climate non-profit organizations to learn more about their work and how fans can get involved in their local communities

Take the Support + Feed Pledge to eat one plant-based meal each day for 30 days

Participate in the Music Climate Revolution Fast Fashion Study to help REVERB to better understand the impacts of fast fashion and its connection to music

ENTER TO WIN! All fans who take action can enter to win special prizes

SUPPORTING LOCAL COMMUNITIES. PLANT-BASED FOOD DRIVES

Thanks to Support+Feed, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Plant-based Food Drives across select cities to help raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities. For more information on how to volunteer in your local community, go HERE.

OVERHEATED

Overheated brings together climate activists, musicians, designers and other leading voices for a day filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis. Coming to select tour cities.

MERCH STANDS

All merchandise clothing will be made from a variety of 100% recycled cotton, organic cotton or recycled polyester. Posters are made from 100% recycled paper.



All vinyl is made using recyclable or recycled compounds and all packaging is made from recycled paper/boards. The ink used is raw plant-based and water-based dispersion varnish. The sleeves are 100% recycled and re-usable.

No plastic bags are offered on tour

CHANGEMAKER TICKETS

Billie has designated tickets at every show on her tour for the Changemaker program. Proceeds from these tickets will create a Climate Impact Fund, managed by nonprofit partner REVERB, that will support important organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and supporting crucial environmental work.

Changemaker tickets also support Billie Eilish and REVERB's Music Decarbonization Project, a campaign co-founded by Eilish to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution in the music industry.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Behind the scenes, the touring team has made extra efforts to reduce and consolidate all use of buses and trucks and are working with each venue to ensure all employees are briefed and ready to comply before and after the show.

We have worked with each venue to ensure the reduction of Single-Use Plastics by implementing the below measures:

Reducing and eliminating single-use plastic water bottles in concessions

Paper straws only, or straws only available upon request

No pouring beverages in existing containers into plastic cups, a.k.a. No "Double Pours"

No plastic bags for concessions or merch

Reusable water bottles and insulated mugs for artists and crew

Reusable or compostable serviceware in catering, offices, and tour buses

Water Refill Stations placed throughout backstage area, catering, offices, and buses

Ban on single-use plastic items backstage

WASTE DIVERSION AND MANAGEMENT

Full recycling optimization of venue capabilities and municipality for both backstage and fans. Recycling for any non-reusable items will be available throughout backstage areas, offices, catering, and tour buses

Post-consumer sorting where practical and possible and clearly labeled with conveniently placed receptacles for all materials



ADDRESSING THE CLIMATE IMPACTS OF TOURING

Billie Eilish is continuing her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, building on the success of previous efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, more than 150,000 fan actions, and much more. REVERB is working with Billie's team to measure the carbon footprint of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. In acknowledgment of the climate impact of touring, Billie Eilish is supporting REVERB's Climate Project Portfolio. The portfolio is composed of projects and organizations designed to support measurable greenhouse gas reductions, address climate justice, restore nature, and advance decarbonization efforts in music, all with the goal of addressing the complex challenges of the climate crisis.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIA

Tue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND

Wed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

