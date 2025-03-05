BigXthaPlug Confirms Second Leg of Sold-Out 'Take Care' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas’ multi-platinum breakout superstar, BigXthaPlug has announced the second leg of his highly anticipated sold-out Take Care tour. Following the overwhelming success of the first leg, the rising rap sensation has announced new dates in five major Canadian cities for 2025, marking his highly anticipated return to the stage. The Take Care Tour, which originally sold out 30 venues across North America, will showcase his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Take Care. This tour will coincide his standout co-star appearance on the WHAM! tour with Lil Baby starting on July 1st in Los Angeles. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale March 7th at 10 AM.

The tour will showcase BigXthaPlug’s chart-topping album Take Care, which has dominated 2024’s best-of music critically acclaimed music lists securing #12 on Rolling Stone’s Top 20 Hip-Hop Albums, and was recognized NPR’s Best 50 Albums, Revolt’s Top 11 Albums, HipHopDX’s Best Albums of the Year. Complex’s Top 100 Rappers of 2024 and NPR’s Best 124 Songs of 2024 with hit track “The Largest” was just ranked #1 on Urban Radio further cementing his place as one of the brightest stars in hip-hop.

NEW TOUR DATES:

JULY 29, 2025 – VOGUE THEATRE – Vancouver, BC (All Ages)

JULY 31, 2025 – MACEWAN HALL – Calgary, AB (All Ages)

AUGUST 1, 2025 – MIDWAY MUSIC HALL – Edmonton, AB (All Ages)

AUGUST 2, 2025 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON (All Ages)

AUGUST 5, 2025 – BRONSON CENTRE – Ottawa, ON (19+)

Billboard’s latest ‘Genre Now’ Issue cover star, BigXthaPlug, Texas' own rising star, is rapidly solidifying his place as one of hip-hop’s most powerful voices, known for his unapologetic lyrics and magnetic presence on the mic. His RIAA platinum-certified singles "Texas," "Mmhmm," and "Levels" laid the foundation for his game-changing sophomore album, Take Care. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and moving 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, the album quickly captured the industry’s attention. It went on to dominate streaming platforms, amassing over 3 billion streams and earning widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, and others. His hit singles "Mmhmm" ranked No. 5 on Apple Music’s Rap Life: Best of 2024 list and appeared on Spotify’s Top Tracks of 2024, both in the U.S. and globally.

Meanwhile, “The Largest” made its mark, landing at No. 48 on Apple Music’s Rap Life: Best of 2024 and earning spots in Amazon Music’s Best Hip-Hop of 2024 album and Best Songs of 2024 playlist. The Take Care North American Tour was a massive success, selling out 30 venues and drawing over 35,000 fans across key cities, further solidifying BigXthaPlug’s status as a global trailblazer. Recognized as Amazon Music’s 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist and a member of XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class, he made a major impact with his standout performance at Rolling Loud 2025 and is now preparing to take the stage at Coachella 2025. BigXthaPlug is revolutionizing hip-hop, paving the way for a new era of raw authenticity and undeniable influence in music.

