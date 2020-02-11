Big Gigantic Release Single 'St Lucia' feat. Felly

Big Gigantic continues to show their diverse range in sound with new single "St. Lucia" featuring Felly, out now off their forthcoming album Free Your Mind on Big Gigantic x Counter Records. Combining beachy guitar, trap rhythms and jazz-inflected instrumentals, Felly rides the beat with his laid-back rhymes perfect vibes for enjoying a sunny day in the Caribbean.



The Surf Trap rapper has been riding a nice wave following his recent single "Heartstrings" with living legend Carlos Santana. Having released six full-length projects and hits like "Maple" and "Acid Dreams" Felly continues to push genre boundaries with his sunny sided lo-fi charm.



Releasing on February 28th, Free Your Mind is the Colorado-based duo's first album in three years and emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engages fans through 13-tracks featuring artists like Pell, Felly, TOBi, Jennifer Hartswick, Louis Futon and The Funk Hunters just to name a few. In true Big Gigantic fashion, the album spans a variety of genres offering up playful electronic pop to modern jazz fusion compositions.



In addition to announcing Free Your Mind, the live electronic pioneers are bringing back their 3D Live Experience tour in a massive way with a 26-date tour culminating with the band's 12th headlining date at Red Rocks with new ROWDYTOWN dates hitting New York while expanding to Los Angeles and San Francisco.



A pioneer of live electronic music with colossal funk induced tracks and an optimistic narrative, Big Gigantic has built a stadium worthy stage presence over the past decade. Since its inception in 2008, saxophone player, Dominic Lalli, and drummer, Jeremy Salken, have cultivated a blend of infectious electronic dance music that has transcended across generations of fans.



The colorado-based duo has established themselves as one of the most noteworthy among their realm with placements having 100+ syncs across over 50 major brands and networks. including everything from Apple, HULU, TNT and HBO to name a few. With significant singles such as "All of Me" reaching listeners across the globe, the band, along with renowned rapper Logic, garnered over 3 million downloads and 75+ million streams. Their foundation has also seen notable success. Over the past 2 years, Big Gigantic's foundation BIG GIGANTIC DIFFERENCE has raised over $100k, with a portion of all ticket sales going towards the foundation. BIG GIGANTIC DIFFERENCE has provided a platform for the next generation of engineers, producers and musicians by building a new local recording studios as well as supporting Conscious, a Boulder-based non-profit dedicated to hunger relief and youth empowerment.





