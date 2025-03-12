Bibi to Embark on First-Ever Global Tour ‘2025 Bibi 1st World Tour [eve]’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress BIBI announced her highly anticipated first world tour, kicking off with shows in Seoul, Korea from May 16 to 18. She will then bring her 2025 BIBI 1st WORLD TOUR [EVE] performances to fans across the United States and Canada before heading to Asia, with stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Taipei. The tour continues in Australia and New Zealand this October.

As BIBI’s first global outing since her 2019 debut, excitement is high for her genre-blending music, bold artistic vision, and electrifying stage presence. Covering Asia, North America, and Oceania, this tour not only showcases her growing global influence but also cements her status as one of the most exciting artists in the international music scene.

Titled "EVE," the tour serves as the grand finale to her Era of Love series, which has unfolded through releases like Hongdae R&B, Bam Yang Gang, DERRE, and Bluebird. Throughout this series, BIBI introduced two personas—EVE and EVE-1—to explore contrasting emotions and perspectives in her music, each time releasing double singles. Fans can expect this unique storytelling to come to life on stage, making "EVE" a truly immersive experience.

Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, March 19 at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com. 2025 BIBI 1st WORLD TOUR [EVE] IN NORTH AMERICA will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet & greet and photo op with BIBI, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com,.

2025 BIBI 1st WORLD TOUR [EVE] DATES:

Fri May 16 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

Sat May 17 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

Sun May 18 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

Tue Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

Thu Jun 05 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Sat Jun 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Jun 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Jun 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun Jun 15 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Jun 17 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Thu Jun 19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Tue Jun 24 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Aug 03 – Hong Kong*

Sat Aug 09 – Bangkok*

Sat Aug 23 – Singapore*

Tue Sep 16 – Osaka*

Thu Sep 18 – Tokyo*

Fri Sep 19 – Tokyo*

Sun Sep 21 – Fukuoka*

Sat Oct 04 – Taipei*

Wed Oct 15 – Auckland*

Sat Oct 18 – Melbourne*

Tue Oct 21 – Sydney*

Thu Oct 23 – Brisbane*

*Venues to be announced at a later date.

ABOUT BIBI

BIBI (Kim Hyoung-seo) is an artist under FeelGhoodMusic, recognized for her distinctive musical style and emotionally captivating performances.

With her unique sound and deeply expressive lyrics, she has captured the hearts of fans in Korea and beyond. Effortlessly blending R&B, hip-hop, and pop, her music showcases a genre-defying versatility.

Since making her debut with the single BINU in 2019, BIBI has released hit songs such as BIBI Vengeance, The Weekend, and Bam Yang Gang, establishing herself as a rising global artist.

Renowned for her exceptional songwriting, composing skills, and dynamic stage presence, she continues to carve out a musical identity that is entirely her own.

Beyond music, BIBI has also made a name for herself in film and television, displaying her multifaceted talents. Seamlessly balancing mainstream appeal with artistic originality, she constantly delivers fresh and unexpected sounds, making her one of the most exciting artists to watch.

