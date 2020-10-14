Beres Hammond Featured on Spotify's 'One Love' Playlist

Listen to the playlist below!

Spotify features Beres Hammond on the cover of its 'One Love' playlist days before the release of new single "Call To Duty."

The One Love playlist on Spotify is a primary destination for music fans to hear the best new and vintage reggae titles on the music streaming platform. The playlist has 1.9 Million followers and features a rotating selection of 110 reggae hits. Among the current update are Beres favorites "Rock Away," "Tempted To Touch," "In My Arms" and "My Kinda Girl" from his latest album. The new single "Call To Duty" premieres on all streaming platforms Friday, October 16th, 2020.

"Call To Duty" is the new ballad from Beres, whose music video debuted on August 28th (Beres' birthday). The song is a very personal statement from the artiste, addressing social ills and the challenges of our current age.

Over the course of a 30-year career, Beres has poured his smoky-sweet voice-an instrument of subtlety and power reminiscent of an Otis Redding or a Teddy Pendergrass-over every kind of riddim track, from the funked-up reggae jams of the '70s fusion band Zap Pow to the lush instrumentation of his 1976 album Soul Reggae to the spare digital beat of his 1985 dancehall breakthrough "What One Dance Can Do." Cuts like "Tempted To Touch" and "Who Say" with Buju Banton are still as effective in the dancehall today as they were as pre-releases. The '90s proved to be Hammond's decade, during which he blazed a trail of modern classics for a variety of producers, from the strugglers' anthem "Putting Up Resistance" (Tappa) to lovers' laments like "Come Back Home" (Star Trail) and "Double Trouble" (Steely & Clevie).

Beres's sophisticated musical taste is well suited to translate easily across cultural divides, yet the international reggae massive has remained his most loyal fan base.

"Call To Duty" receives its' official release on Friday October 16th, 2020 through VP Records.

Listen to the 'One Love' playlist here.

