Benson Boone’s 'American Heart' Album Debuts at #2 in the U.S. and Canada

Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone’s new album American Heart has debuted top 10 in ten countries around the world, including top 5 in Germany, #2 in the U.S and Canada and #1 in Australia and New Zealand. The album was released last week via Night Street Records/Warner Records and marks the young popstar’s highest first week debut and the highest charting new album this week.

Additionally, Benson currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with current single “Mystical Magical,” the album's first single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” (which just hit #1 at HOT AC radio) and 2024’s breakout “Beautiful Things.” Listen to the album below.

Earlier this month, Benson was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the recently released track “Momma Song” and was the first guest to ever do a back flip off of Jimmy’s desk during an interview. Watch the performance HERE and interview HERE. Benson also lit up the stage at the American Music Awards on May 26th with an electrifying performance of single “Mystical Magical” which is currently climbing the charts. Last month he also made his Saturday Night Live debut performing both “Mystical Magical” and the album’s lead single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.”

Boone’s 5x-Platinum hit “Beautiful Things” was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. The chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and over 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Most recently, it broke the record for the longest run of a single music video on YouTube's US Music Video Chart, with over 70 consecutive weeks and counting.

Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple global accolades.

Boone has a record year of touring ahead, as well. His American Heart North American arena tour—which includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, among others—sold out instantly. Last year, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May, in addition to embarking on his own fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival

Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin

Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris

Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sep 28 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Oct 1 — San Francisco,, CA — Chase Center

Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Oct 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Oct 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Oct 23 — Belfast,, SSE Arena

Oct 24 — Dublin, 3Arena

Oct 26 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Oct 27 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Oct 30 — Glasgow, OVO

Nov 1 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Nov 3 — London, The O2

Nov 4 — London, The O2

Nov 5 — London, The O2

Nov 7 —, Cologne, LANXESS Arena

Nov 8 — Belgium, Sportpaleis Antwerp

Nov 10 — Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Nov 11 — Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Nov 13 — Paris, Accor Arena

Nov 15 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Nov 17 — Norway, Unity Arena

Nov 18 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Dec 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Photo Credit: David Roemer

