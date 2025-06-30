Benson Boone’s 'American Heart' Album Debuts at #2 in the U.S. and Canada

Additionally, Boone currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone’s new album American Heart has debuted top 10 in ten countries around the world, including top 5 in Germany, #2 in the U.S and Canada and #1 in Australia and New Zealand. The album was released last week via Night Street Records/Warner Records and marks the young popstar’s highest first week debut and the highest charting new album this week.
Additionally, Benson currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with current single “Mystical Magical,” the album's first single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” (which just hit #1 at HOT AC radio) and 2024’s breakout “Beautiful Things.” Listen to the album below.
Earlier this month, Benson was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the recently released track “Momma Song” and was the first guest to ever do a back flip off of Jimmy’s desk during an interview. Watch the performance HERE and interview HERE. Benson also lit up the stage at the American Music Awards on May 26th with an electrifying performance of single “Mystical Magical” which is currently climbing the charts. Last month he also made his Saturday Night Live debut performing both “Mystical Magical” and the album’s lead single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.”
Boone’s 5x-Platinum hit “Beautiful Things” was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. The chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and over 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Most recently, it broke the record for the longest run of a single music video on YouTube's US Music Video Chart, with over 70 consecutive weeks and counting.
Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple global accolades.
Boone has a record year of touring ahead, as well. His American Heart North American arena tour—which includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, among others—sold out instantly. Last year, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May, in addition to embarking on his own fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.
Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival
Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival
Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin
Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris
Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sep 28 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Oct 1 — San Francisco,, CA — Chase Center
Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Oct 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Oct 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Oct 23 — Belfast,, SSE Arena
Oct 24 — Dublin, 3Arena
Oct 26 — Manchester, Co-op Live
Oct 27 — Manchester, Co-op Live
Oct 30 — Glasgow, OVO
Nov 1 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Nov 3 — London, The O2
Nov 4 — London, The O2
Nov 5 — London, The O2
Nov 7 —, Cologne, LANXESS Arena
Nov 8 — Belgium, Sportpaleis Antwerp
Nov 10 — Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Nov 11 — Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Nov 13 — Paris, Accor Arena
Nov 15 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena
Nov 17 — Norway, Unity Arena
Nov 18 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
Dec 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Photo Credit: David Roemer
