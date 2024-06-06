Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Unveils Details for Shooting Star Tour For Fall 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot on the heels of the release of their brand new album, Survived, Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band have announced their Shooting Star Tour dates beginning September 10th. Bringing their latest songs, deep Lost Dog cuts, and Tod’s solo material to venues nationwide this fall, Tod & Lost Dog will kick things off in the deep South before heading to Texas and back up to the Midwest. West Coast dates begin at the end of October before a final run of shows culminates at St. Louis' Delmar Hall. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at HERE.

The band—Tod, his wife Ashley Mae (fiddle), Jeff Loops (upright bass), Ben Duvall (drums), and Tebbs Karney (pedal steel)—recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut after reuniting for the recording and subsequent release of Survived on Thirty Tigers. American Songwriter attended their debut performance, calling it “reinvigorated” and “unforgettable.” From their beginnings in 2011, the members of Lost Dog Street Band have long been admired for their sound, songcraft, and stage show, but it took the right timing and the right songs to get everything back together after a lengthy hiatus. “I thought I was done with Lost Dog, but after recording my solo album, I looked over all the songs that I had ready for a new record,” remembers Tod. “These were songs for my band. I had to admit to myself that I wasn't done with Lost Dog.” That energy is infectious throughout Survived. Men’s Journal called Survived “A powerful new chapter for the band,” and American Songwriter wrote, “The songs on the album capture the energy and chemistry of Lost Dog Street Band like nothing they’ve released before.” Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band feel the same way, and are as ready as ever to play their songs in front of their beloved fans once more.

Tickets for the Shooting Star Fall 2024 Tour will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time at this link and will end Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For those who haven’t heard Survived, it can be streamed or purchased today right here. For more information, please visit lostdogstreetband.com.

Catch Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band On Tour:

May 31 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves Amphitheatre

June 1 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

September 10 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

September 11 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

September 13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

September 14 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

September 15 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

September 17 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

October 11 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub

October 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

October 13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

October 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

October 16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

October 18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 19 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

October 21 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

October 22 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

October 23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

October 25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

October 26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

October 27 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

October 31 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont Theater

November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

November 2 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach

November 3 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

November 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 8 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

November 9 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

November 10 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

More About Survived

The new, reinvigorated direction of Lost Dog Street Band began in the recording process when Tod decided to swap out their traditional recording style of overdubbing parts in favor of recording everything live. It was an experience he was introduced to during his solo album and found the process so successful that it, in part, led to his decision to revive Lost Dog. “We were able to finish the entire album in five days, and it has a remarkable energy to it,” Tod explains.

“Benjamin and I, both individually and together, have been through some professionally grinding and demoralizing personal times over the past five years,” Ashley Mae explains. “To take a step back from that over the past year and realize, ‘Wow, we held it down and withstood that, and we survived that,’ was a really good, bright, shining moment. It was the high point during a demoralizing time.” As such, Survived is a saving grace, a phoenix rising from the ashes. “This record means everything,” adds Tod. “It just feels like salvation.”

