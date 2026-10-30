Ben Vaughn & DEER TICK Release MAGNETIC EAST Album

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Ben Vaughn and Americana rockers DEER TICK have released their new collaborative album, Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions, out via Yep Roc Records. The album can be ordered through the band's official channels.

The release also sees a new lyric video for the song 'Danish Modern' out today on YouTube. Inspired by the puzzling behavior of a Garbo-esque woman, 'Danish Modern' is a new roaring jam written by Vaughn and given a hard rocking treatment somewhere between gothic and psychedelic from Deer Tick, featuring driving drums and growling guitar solos.

To celebrate, Ben Vaughn is hitting the road for record release shows on both coasts including November 7 at Record Surplus in Los Angeles, November 20 in Philadelphia with Low Cut Connie at Union Transfer, November 21 in New York at Union Pool and WXPN's Free at Noon concert series on November 27.

Produced by Vaughn and Deer Tick, Magnetic East features songs written by Ben with new arrangements by the band. Taking an unconventional experimental approach to the recording process, it was agreed Ben would focus on vocals leaving the arrangements and instrumentation to Deer Tick. The decision marked a departure for Ben, who set aside his customary role as a guitarist, composer, arranger, and producer to embrace a new creative dynamic. Magnetic East marks his first release with a label in over 20 years.

Vaughn's newest album arrives during a retrospective of some of his most notable work: the iconic 1996 Ween album 12 Country Greats which he produced and was recently reissued as a deluxe album on Rhino Records this summer. The expanded edition is now a three LP/three CD set which features extensive liner notes from Ben in the new package.

Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions captures the unavoidable pull of Ben's native East Coast roots in ten genre-bending tracks. The same pull of nostalgia weaves through the memories of a past love in the first single, 'Imitation Wood Grain.'

Tracklist

1. Danish Modern

2. When Love Returns

3. People It's Bad

4. Imitation Wood Grain

5. Look What The Cat Dragged In

6. Rain Songs

7. Meanwhile (Back In The Jungle)

8. Rock Bottom

9. Apropos Of Nothing

10. Somebody Don't Love Somebody

Upcoming Appearances

November 7 - LOS ANGELES - In-Store Performance & Signing, Record Surplus

November 14 - LOS ANGELES - Palmeri House Concert

November 20 - PHILADELPHIA - With Low Cut Connie, Union Transfer

November 21 - BROOKLYN - The Ben Vaughn Quintet at Union Pool

November 27 - PHILADELPHIA - WXPN Free At Noon, World Cafe Live

Photo Credit: Shana Cassidy



Photo Credit: Shana Cassidy

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