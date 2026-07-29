MAGNETIC EAST Track to Premiere on Little Steven's Underground Garage

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SiriusXM's LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE is set to premiere a new track from the upcoming Ben Vaughn and DEER TICK collaboration album, Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions, on Palmyra's Trash Pop Shindig. The song, Look What The Cat Dragged In, will air as part of the show's weekly Trash Pop Treasure segment before joining the station's regular rotation on channel 21 and later channel 721's Little Steven's Coolest Songs In The World. The track will remain exclusive to the program until the album's release via Yep Roc Records.

'Look What the Cat Dragged In' will be the featured track on the LSUG channel 21 for Tomorrow's Treasure Today and will be added to Palmyra's regular rotation the following week and later channel 721 on Little Steven's Coolest Songs in The World. This will be the only place to hear this new, rockin' track until the release of Magnetic East on Friday October 30.

'The energy Deer Tick brings to 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' is undeniable,' said Ben Vaughn. 'When I played it for Palmyra she said, 'That's the one!' I'm thrilled to be added to her Trash Pop Shindig mix. I can't wait to hear it in my car.'

'We are so happy to premiere the new Ben Vaughn song, 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' from his upcoming album Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions, on my SiriusXM radio show,' said DJ Palmyra Delran of Palmyra's Trash Pop Shindig in the Little Steven Underground Garage channel 21. 'Ben has always been one of my favorite musicians. His sly sense of humor manages to sneak into his songs, yet he still gives you something to think about. This new album with Deer Tick is something to celebrate. So we are!'

Just last week it was announced that this album collaboration, Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions, produced by Vaughn and the band, was set for release in October and features songs written by Ben with new arrangements by Deer Tick. In an unconventional experimental recording approach, it was agreed Ben would only sing on the record, and Deer Tick would contribute the rest. Ben's typical contributions as a guitarist, composer, arranger, and producer were set aside for the collaborative nature of Magnetic East.

Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions captures the unavoidable pull of Ben's native East Coast roots in ten genre-bending tracks. The same pull of nostalgia weaves through the memories of a past love in the first single, 'Imitation Wood Grain' – out now on all DSPs.

Ben's newest album arrives during a retrospective of some of his most notable work: the iconic 1996 Ween album 12 Country Greats he produced is set for a deluxe reissue on July 31 on Rhino Records. The expanded edition is now a 3 LP/3CD set which features extensive liner notes from Ben in the new package.

TRACKLIST

Tracklist, with all tracks Featuring Deer Tick:

1. Danish Modern

2. When Love Returns

3. People It's Bad

4. Imitation Wood Grain

5. Look What The Cat Dragged In

6. Rain Songs

7. Meanwhile (Back In The Jungle)

8. Rock Bottom

9. Apropos Of Nothing

10. Somebody Don't Love Somebody

Photo Credit: Shana Cassidy

Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions was produced by Ben Vaughn and the band, featuring songs written by Vaughn with new arrangements by DEER TICK. The album's first single, Imitation Wood Grain, is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.



Photo Credit: Shana Cassidy

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