Ben Vaughn & Deer Tick to Release Collaborative Album 'Magnetic East' on Yep Roc Records

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Ben Vaughn and Americana rock band DEER TICK are to release a collaborative album, MAGNETIC EAST: THE DEER TICK SESSIONS, on October 30 via Yep Roc Records. The project, produced by Vaughn and the band, features songs written by Vaughn with new arrangements by Deer Tick, recorded under an unconventional agreement in which Vaughn contributed only vocals while the band handled all instrumentation and arrangements. The first single, Imitation Wood Grain, is out now. The album was recorded in Providence, Rhode Island, and Vaughn is set to perform with Deer Tick at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island this Friday. The release marks Vaughn's first signing to a label in over 20 years.

The album can be preordered and pre-saved at Yep Roc Records.

'It was a thrill to create these songs with Ben,' said Deer Tick's John McCauley. 'As big fans of his songwriting, we were honored to be a part of this collaboration.'

'I wanted an opportunity to hear my songs come out of the speakers in a way that didn't sound like anything I would come up with myself,' Vaughn said. Vaughn explained he spent most of the recording sessions reading the local Providence, R.I. paper in the control room while the band worked out an arrangement, sharing it with him for the first time on the first takes of these tracks.

'We've been fans of Ben's for decades,' said Glenn Dicker, co-owner of Yep Roc Records. 'He produced several Los Straitjackets records in the 90s, and we feel privileged to finally have the opportunity to work with him on one of his records. His collaboration with Deer Tick is another example of how Ben continues to push things creatively.'

Deer Tick and Ben Vaughn return to Rhode Island, where MAGNETIC EAST was recorded, to perform together this Friday at the Newport Folk Festival. More details are available at the Newport Folk Festival website.

MAGNETIC EAST: THE DEER TICK SESSIONS captures the unavoidable pull of Vaughn's native East Coast roots in ten genre-bending tracks. The same pull of nostalgia weaves through the memories of a past love in the first single, 'Imitation Wood Grain.'

TRACKLIST

All tracks featuring Deer Tick:

1. Danish Modern

2. When Love Returns

3. People It's Bad

4. Imitation Wood Grain

5. Look What The Cat Dragged In

6. Rain Songs

7. Meanwhile (Back In The Jungle)

8. Rock Bottom

9. Apropos Of Nothing

10. Somebody Don't Love Somebody

Photo: Shana Cassidy

The album announcement coincides with the July 31 release of a deluxe reissue of the 1996 Ween album 12 COUNTRY GREATS on Rhino Records, which Vaughn produced. That expanded edition is being issued as a 3 LP/3 CD set with new liner notes written by Vaughn.

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