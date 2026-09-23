Ben Vaughn Releases 'Rain Songs' From MAGNETIC EAST: THE DEER TICK SESSIONS
The track features mandolin and piano from DEER TICK and harmony vocals from Vanessa Carlton.
Musician, composer, songwriter, producer, radio host and podcaster Ben Vaughn announced the release of 'Rain Songs,' the third single off the Ben Vaughn and Deer Tick collaboration featuring guest vocalist Vanessa Carlton, from Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions via Yep Roc Records, available now via all DSPs for streaming and download. A new lyric video is available on YouTube.
'I love how this song came out,' said Ben Vaughn, reflecting on the creative collaboration with Deer Tick, who added mandolin and 'church piano' to the track, and Vanessa Carlton, who lent harmony vocals. 'It's not just a song, it's like an environment– a safe, comforting environment about a couple waiting out a rain storm with the radio.'
Additionally, the Ben Vaughn Quintet has confirmed two live dates on Friday November 20 at Union Transfer supporting Low Cut Connie and Saturday November 21 headlining Union Pool in New York.
The nostalgic first single off Magnetic East, 'Imitation Wood Grain,' was released in June, with support from Apple Music's New In Americana playlist. In July, the driving, upbeat 'When Love Returns' landed on DSP editorial lists and was serviced as the album's radio single, with an immediate add from Ben's hometown station of WXPN.
Earlier this year, Palmyra's Trash Pop Shindig on Sirius XM exclusively premiered a fourth track, the unexpectedly ska-flavored 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' as part of her weekly Trash Pop Treasure series, which highlights a selected song as 'Tomorrow's Treasure Today' on Little Steven's Coolest Songs in The World, SXM's Underground Garage. This is the only place to hear this new, rockin' track until the release of Magnetic East on Friday October 30.
Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions, produced by Vaughn and the band, is set for release next month and features songs written by Ben with new arrangements by Deer Tick. In an unconventional experimental recording approach, it was agreed multi-instrumentalist Ben would only sing on the record, and Deer Tick would contribute the rest. Ben's typical contributions as a guitarist, composer, arranger, and producer were set aside for the collaborative nature of Magnetic East.
Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions captures the unavoidable pull of Ben's native East Coast roots in ten genre-bending tracks. The same pull of nostalgia weaves through the memories of a past love in the first single, 'Imitation Wood Grain.'
Ben's newest album arrives during a retrospective of some of his most notable work: the iconic 1996 Ween album 12 Country Greats he produced was released as a deluxe reissue on July 31 on Rhino Records. The expanded edition is now a 3LP/3CD set which features extensive liner notes from Ben in the new package.
Magnetic East marks a new high point in Ben Vaughn's career. The mutual respect and obsession with music that Ben and Deer Tick share shines on this thoughtfully crafted collaboration.
Tracklist
Danish Modern
When Love Returns
People It's Bad
Imitation Wood Grain
Look What The Cat Dragged In
Rain Songs
Meanwhile (Back In The Jungle)
Rock Bottom
Apropos Of Nothing
Somebody Don't Love Somebody
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