Bella White to Release Covers EP 'Five For Silver'

Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has announced her new EP, Five For Silver, out digitally August 16th on Rounder Records. On Five For Silver, White reimagines songs that have influenced both her life and career, by luminaries Lucinda Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris and Ted Lucas. The EP was produced by Grammy-nominee Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) and recorded in Wilson's Topanga Canyon, CA studio.

On the EP, White reinvents "Concrete And Barbed Wire," which first appeared on Lucinda Williams' landmark 1998 release Car Wheels On A Gravel Road. White shares, "'Concrete And Barbed Wire' is one of the first songs that I remember loving to sing around the house as a kid. I've always had such a fondness for Lucinda Williams. Recording this song felt so cathartic for little Bella. It was such an honor to have Buck Meek and Erin Rae on this track with me." Listen to White's meaningful interpretation of "Concrete And Barbed Wire" and pre-save Five For Silver HERE.

Five For Silver follows White's album Among Other Things which was released on Rounder Records in 2023. White explains, "Five For Silver came out of a very inspiring time in the studio recording my album Among Other Things. We ended up having extra days with little to do and there are so many songs that I love to sing. So many songs that I've wanted to record. Each song feels like a different corner of my musical upbringing. With five songs I started thinking about that number and remembered a nursery rhyme "One For Sorrow" and its magical superstition. It talks about seeing magpies and their number determining one's good or bad luck. I thought I might name my EP after this in hopes of mustering some good fortune."

Following its 2023 release on Rounder Records, Among Other Things received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone referring to the album as “sublime Appalachian heartbreak.” More strong press support came from NPR, American Songwriter, Consequence, Jezebel, No Depression, Holler, Whiskey Riff, Folk Alley, Americana Highways and many more.

Bella White is currently on tour, with support dates opening for Ashley McBryde, The Teskey Brothers, Tyler Childers and Dierks Bentley. See the full list of dates below. Go to BellaWhiteMusic.com for news, tour updates and more. Look for more music from Bella White coming soon.

Five For Silver EP Track Listing

1. Unknown Legend (Neil Young)

2. I'll Find A Way (To Carry It All) (Ted Lucas)

3. Concrete And Barbed Wire (Lucinda Williams)

4. Nobody Dies Anymore (Jeff Tweedy)

5. Luxury Liner (Emmylou Harris)

Bella White Tour Dates

June 11 – Calgary, AB, Canada – MacEwan Hall Concerts #

June 12 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Midway #

June 29 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

June 30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo

July 18 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge

July 27 – White Sulphur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants

Aug 2 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

Aug 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug 21 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena *

Aug 23 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Sept 6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Sept 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

Sept 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre /

Sept 13 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept 14 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

# supporting The Teskey Brothers

* supporting Tyler Childers

^ supporting Dierks Bentley

/ supporting The Red Clay Strays

Comments