Bella White Releases Cover of Ted Lucas' 'I'll Find A Way (To Carry It All)'

Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has released a stunning rendition of Ted Lucas’ “I’ll Find A Way (To Carry It All).”

The track was produced by Grammy-nominee Jonathan Wilson, who produced White’s highly praised 2023 album Among Other Things.

“I’ll Find A Way (To Carry It All)” first appeared on Ted Lucas’ 1975 self-titled debut which would be the sole release from the artist. As years passed, Ted Lucas would continue to be discovered and rediscovered by new fans and artists and went on to attain cult status. “I’ve always been a big fan of Ted Lucas, and Jonathan Wilson showed me the song “I’ll Find A Way (To Carry It All)” when we were in the studio,” says White. “It immediately was a song that I wished I wrote but was glad I didn’t so that I could hear it for the first time. The simplicity of the lyrics but emotion in his delivery really drew me in and I was so excited to sing it.”

Following its 2023 release on Rounder Records, Among Other Things received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone referring to the album as “sublime Appalachian heartbreak.” More strong press support came from NPR, American Songwriter, Consequence, Jezebel, No Depression, Holler, Whiskey Riff, Folk Alley, American Highways and many more.

Bella White is currently on tour, with support dates opening for Ashley McBryde, The Teskey Brothers, Tyler Childers and Dierks Bentley. See full list of dates below. Go to BellaWhiteMusic.com for news, tour updates and more. Look for more music from Bella White coming soon.

Bella White Tour Dates

May 2 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues -

May 3 – Richmond, VA – Friday Cheers – Brown’s Island

June 11 – Calgary, AB, Canada – MacEwan Hall Concerts #

June 12 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Midway #

June 29 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

June 30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo

July 27 – White Sulphur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants

Aug 2 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

Aug 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug 21 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena *

Aug 23 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

Sept 6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Sept 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

Sept 13 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

- supporting Ashley McBryde

# supporting The Teskey Brothers

* supporting Tyler Childers

^ supporting Dierks Bentley

