Beharie Shares Live Session Of 'Don't Forget Me' Ft. Judy Blank Following Release Of Debut LP 'Are You There, Boy?'

Norwegian alternative R&B-soul singer-songwriter Beharie shares an intimate live session of track "Don't Forget Me" featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Judy Blank out now. The video comes following the release of his dynamic, rich debut album Are You There, Boy? out everywhere now.

In support of the new album, Beharie will embark on a lengthy tour across Northern and Western Europe as well as a stop in London, UK. Tickets are on sale now via beharieofficial.com/tour-dates and a full list of dates can be found below. Plus, Beharie has been announced as an official performing artist at SXSW 2024 in Austin, TX.

The live session out today allows Beharie to peel back the layers of production and perform the song in its rawest form alongside his collaborator, Judy Blank. On making the video and collaborating with Blank, Beharie shares, "It was really fun to record this video together with Judy. I think it captures the intimate vibe of the song. I'm very happy to have Judy on the album, and it was only right to record a video of the song she is part of."

The gentle, introspective track pleads with a former love to not forget the memories made together. It reflects on letting go of a relationship–leaving space for this pain, holding onto the positive memories and the deep care that still exists.

The bright, wistful album Are You There, Boy? meets Beharie where he is today and invites listeners into a brand new, carefully curated sonic world. Through vibrant melodies and delicate, smooth vocals, the artist explores nuanced themes of love, self-doubt, desire, longing and pain with his heart on his sleeve.

Over 12 soulful, heartfelt tracks, the project follows a multi-faceted character who seeks meaningful connections, follows his curiosity where it takes him, and ultimately discovers more of himself. Exploring the ever-changing, versatile aspects of his own humanity and identity, the album showcases his growth, insecurities, passions and complexities.

Beharie explains, "This album has given me the opportunity to delve into various aspects of my own identity, and in the process, I have explored the complexity inherent in my personality and expression."

On the aforementioned characters presented throughout, Beharie continues, "We have nurtured different characters and played with their distinct expressions. These characters have been assigned unique names: Washed-out jeans boy, float in space boy, constant fear boy, make believe boy, and lost in thought boy." Each of these characters represents fragments of Beharie's soul and essence – all in search of a sense of belonging.

The collection features collaborations by two rising singer-songwriters -- Uly based in Dublin and Judy Blank based in The Netherlands. It was mastered by Guy Davie (Michael Kiwanuka) at Electric Mastering in London, UK.

On the recently released dreamy track "Desire," Beharie sweetly wants to prove to a prospective love interest that he's the right one. In August, Beharie shared the soulful "We Never Knew," an enthralling track that looks back at a relationship that was thought to last forever.

Atwood Magazine exclusively premiered the track and called it, "passionate and smoldering," adding, "Beharie's soul-stirring song 'We Never Knew' delivers an achingly intimate and emotionally charged postmortem on a love he thought might last a lifetime." Vibe Magazine added that the track is "idyllic" and that Beharie is a "dream we never knew we needed." Rolling Stone India also included the track on their Hits of Tomorrow list.

The previously shared "Heaven," is a swirling, cinematic track that explores faith and pain. It finds the musician beginning to lose hope on love, but only here, he discovers his autonomy, unbound to any person or thing. In August, Beharie performed the track live alongside the Norwegian Radio Orchestra–watch here. Earlier tastes of the project include the romantic, "Deadly," and "Oh My God," the hooky, spirited track that blooms as it unfolds through Beharie's signature heartfelt vocals. "Deadly" captures the early stages of a new love, from the fear, to the curiosity, to the sweeping excitement.

In February, Beharie shared the forthcoming collection's first offering, with the soulful, old-school, "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?" The warm, wistful track picks up in the early stages of falling in love and explores the uncertainties that come with meeting someone new.

With three EPs shared since 2019, Beharie has consistently expanded his sound, artistry and message and refined his focus toward what's to come. In 2019, Beharie shared his self-titled first EP, and in 2021, his second EP, Beharie // Beharie, earned the singer-songwriter a Norwegian Grammy Award or Spellemann Award. It also earned the attention of the Swedish Gaffa Awards who named him the “International Newcomer of The Year”. The EP also won him Wonderland praised the EP, writing, “It might be too early to crown the EP of the year just yet, but this is certainly one of our best contenders."

Despite being based in Europe, American tastemakers have been captivated by his compelling vocals and touching lyricism. PopMatters said about "Don't Wanna Know," which appeared on the aforementioned EP, "This is sophisticated, jazz-inflected alternative soul in the realm of Jordan Rakei, Tom Misch, and Michael Kiwanuka.

The music is warm and inviting, carefully layered and constructed, and oozing a soulful dreaminess." EUPHORIA. wrote "Worry," also on the project, is "special" and continued, "in true Beharie fashion, it doesn't fit into one box. It's a bit soul, a bit folk, a bit R&B, and simply Beharie, which is what makes it a song you keep coming back to. It's also what makes us ever-so-curious to hear what he does next."

In 2022, Beharie joined GRAMMY winner soulful R&B star Leon Bridges on tour and released his third EP, Beharie, The Third, which produced "Simple Mistake" a track that Ones To Watch called "delicious" and "idyllic," adding, "Beharie is here to soothe the soul...['Simple Mistake'] is coated in syrupy honey-toned vocals, hypnotic harmonies, and groove-inducing melodies."

Now, with his full-length debut album out everywhere, Beharie is ready to bring listeners into his evolving sonic world like never before. Using his own inner fire to fuel the music that pours out of him, the poignant singer-songwriter aims to only make this fire brighter and bigger, to welcome more into his signature warmth.

Experience Beharie live this November in Stavanger, Norway alongside the Stavanger Symphonic Orchestra, and in early 2024 across much of Norway and stops in Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and London, UK. Tickets are on sale now with a full list of dates below. Beharie will also make his way to Austin, TX for an official showcase in March 2024 at SXSW.

After a captivating performance at Norway's Øya Festival, The Line of Best Fit wrote of the rising singer-songwriter, "It's these rare moments of unfiltered emotion that crystallise Øya's mission to so visibly platform Norwegian talent. It's the look of disbelief on rising star Beharie's face as his artistry seems to take a visible leap right in front of our eyes." Also at the festival, the musician sat down with FLOOD Magazine to sing recent singles "Heaven" and "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?" Get lost in the captivating performance here.

The official intimate live session of Beharie's latest track "Don't Forget Me" with Judy Blank is out now from his brand new earnest, dreamy debut album Are You There, Boy? out everywhere now. See Beharie live across Northern and Western Europe in early 2024 with tickets on sale now here. Connect with the rising soulful singer-songwriter on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube with merch available now.

photo by Shawn Arvind