Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bees Deluxe to Drop GARAGE BLUES Album
The Massachusetts band combines blues roots with adventurous arrangements drawing from influences like Otis Rush and Walter Becker.
Eclectic multi-genre group Bees Deluxe are set to drop their new full-length album, Garage Blues, on Wednesday, November 11 (11/11) on all music platforms.
'This is what Steely Dan would be like if they played the blues,' writes John Kereiff, a/k/a The Rock Doctor, of the Massachusetts-based band.
Bees Deluxe's new album Garage Blues features eleven original songs and instrumental compositions co-written by principal members, British-born guitarist-vocalist Conrad Warre and American keyboardist-vocalist Carol Band, brought to life with the accomplished playing of touring musicians Paul Giovine on drums, Willie Smith (saxophone), Brandon Downs (bass), and Adam Sankowski (bass).
Garage Blues' adventurous sound draws on an eclectic mix of influences, including Snooks Eaglin, Walter Becker, Mongo Santamaria, Otis Rush, and Björk. Highlights include the gut-wrenchingly sad '10 Years' and a live performance of 'Letter From Jail,' recorded on the air at WUML-FM near Boston. The album also blends original blues instrumentals like 'The Winding Plant' and 'Gee Whiz' with songs describing the adventures of a Repo Man, and the joy of swimming with sharks in 'The Deep Blue Sea.' On Garage Blues, Bees Deluxe delivers blues that honors its roots while fearlessly exploring new musical territory.
Warre and Band first met while performing at the legendary Ryles Jazz Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Together, they went on to form Bees Deluxe, a modern blues and roots-rock band that brings the blues into the 21st Century with a distinctive blend of musical styles, adventurous arrangements, and electrifying performances. Warre's colorful musical history includes touring Europe with the Joe Jackson Band and headlining at New York's legendary CBGBs. Band is classically trained with roots in Southern gospel music and the American songbook.
Touring regularly from Maine to Miami, Bees Deluxe has played festivals and venues up and down the East Coast, sharing stages with an impressive roster of contemporary blues artists, including Matt Schofield, Ronnie Earl, Mike Zito, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Roomful of Blues, Walter Trout and Mike Welch. In January 2026, Bees Deluxe advanced to the semifinals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Now, they're heading back in January 2027 to compete there once again.
Garage Blues - Track Listing
01 The Deep Blue Sea
02 10 Years
03 Don't Feed The Bears
04 Your Sister
05 Jenny Don't Cry
06 Your Perfect Mistake
07 Letter From Jail (Live at WUML)
08 So Easy
09 The Winding Plant
10 Repo Plant
11 Dead Man's Shoes
12 Gee Whiz
Conrad Warre (l) and Carol Band (r) of Bees Deluxe.
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