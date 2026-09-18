Gilbert O'Sullivan Shares 'It's Me' From Upcoming Album ON THE RECORD
The new single combines O'Sullivan's trademark songwriting with modern production and a funky, Steely Dan-inspired sound.
Gilbert O'Sullivan has released his latest single, 'It's Me,' the opening track from his upcoming twenty-first studio album, On The Record, due out November 6 via BMG. This latest chapter of his songwriting career comes in conjunction with Gilbert's 60 Years of Music tour of Ireland and the UK, which runs through December 3 in Jersey.
A song about supporting those you care for, it combines Gilbert's trademark songwriting strengths with modern production: ''It's Me' felt like a good way to open the album. It's got a sort of funky, Steely Dan feel to it, which I really like,' exclaims Gilbert. 'There's a nice chord sequence and a good middle eight – I've always liked middle eights that take you somewhere else and then bring you back again. I hope people like it!'
Few songwriters have left such a distinctive mark on popular music. From 'Nothing Rhymed,' 'Alone Again (Naturally),' 'Clair' and 'Get Down' to three Grammy Award nominations, three Ivor Novello Awards, chart-topping albums and millions of records sold worldwide, Gilbert O'Sullivan has created one of the most enduring catalogues in British music. His songwriting continues to inspire artists across generations, with admirers including Paul Weller, Tim Burgess and CMAT, who has described 'Alone Again (Naturally)' as 'the greatest Irish song ever made' and Gilbert as 'one of the greatest songwriters in the world.'
On The Record finds Gilbert as creative as ever. His voice sounds remarkably similar to the young man first encountered on 'Nothing Rhymed' in 1970, while the new songs reflect the melodic invention, lyrical wit and individuality that have defined his writing throughout his career.
Produced by Andy Wright, the album continues the acclaimed partnership established on Driven (2022) and Songbook (2024). Recorded in Gilbert's purpose-built studio in Jersey with the same musicians who have become an integral part of his recent work, the sessions captured thirteen new songs in just five days.
'We have the same musicians. They know how I work. I play the song to them on the piano, we rehearse it a few times, and then we do a take. No rocket science involved. Over five days we did thirteen tracks.'
The album features thirteen new songs including first single 'Growing Old Disgracefully,' 'No Place Like Home' and 'Is That You?,' a duet with Andrea Corr.
Nearly sixty years after embarking on his musical journey, Gilbert O'Sullivan remains true to what he wants to say and what he wants to express, both melodically and lyrically. His vision has not wavered in more than half a century, and he continues to write, record and follow his own path.
Asked what still inspires him after all these years, Gilbert's answer captures the spirit of On The Record perfectly:
'Why are we able to keep doing it? You do it because of your love of music. You love what you're hearing. You hear the chords of Burt Bacharach? You want that. I'm a rhythm pianist, I can't tinkle the ivories, but we have the ability to write music because we love what we hear.'
On The Record Track List
01. It's Me
02. I Suppose
04. Go The Way I Came
05. I Must Be Going
06. Don't Shout
07. She Never Ceases To Amaze Me
08. Our Love Is Gonna Grow
09. Is That You?
10. Wait
11. Minus Is A Plus With You
12. No Place Like Home
13. See Us Gone
60 Years of Music Tour Dates
09/21 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Grand Theatre
09/22 – York, UK @ Grand Opera House
09/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen's Hall
09/27 – Bradford, UK @ St George's Hall
09/28 – Buxton, UK @ Buxton Opera House
09/30 – Loughborough, UK @ Loughborough Town Hall
10/01 – Doncaster, UK @ Cast
10/03 – Felixstowe, UK @ The Spa Pavilion
10/04 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex
10/06 – Worthing, UK @ Pavilion Theatre
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ St George's Bristol
10/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic
10/14 – Leamington Spa, UK @ Royal Theatre
10/29 – Stockton-on-Tees, UK @ Forum Theatre Billingham
10/30 – Harrogate, UK @ Harrogate Theatre
11/04 – Portsmouth, UK @ New Theatre Royal
11/06 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Saffron Hall
11/08 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
12/03 – Jersey, UK @ Opera House
Tickets for the tour are available here.
Photo Credit: Laura Partain
Photo Credit: Laura Partain
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