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Gilbert O'Sullivan Shares 'It's Me' From Upcoming Album ON THE RECORD

The new single combines O'Sullivan's trademark songwriting with modern production and a funky, Steely Dan-inspired sound.

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Gilbert O'Sullivan Shares 'It's Me' From Upcoming Album ON THE RECORD

Gilbert O'Sullivan has released his latest single, 'It's Me,' the opening track from his upcoming twenty-first studio album, On The Record, due out November 6 via BMG. This latest chapter of his songwriting career comes in conjunction with Gilbert's 60 Years of Music tour of Ireland and the UK, which runs through December 3 in Jersey.

A song about supporting those you care for, it combines Gilbert's trademark songwriting strengths with modern production: ''It's Me' felt like a good way to open the album. It's got a sort of funky, Steely Dan feel to it, which I really like,' exclaims Gilbert. 'There's a nice chord sequence and a good middle eight – I've always liked middle eights that take you somewhere else and then bring you back again. I hope people like it!'

Few songwriters have left such a distinctive mark on popular music. From 'Nothing Rhymed,' 'Alone Again (Naturally),' 'Clair' and 'Get Down' to three Grammy Award nominations, three Ivor Novello Awards, chart-topping albums and millions of records sold worldwide, Gilbert O'Sullivan has created one of the most enduring catalogues in British music. His songwriting continues to inspire artists across generations, with admirers including Paul Weller, Tim Burgess and CMAT, who has described 'Alone Again (Naturally)' as 'the greatest Irish song ever made' and Gilbert as 'one of the greatest songwriters in the world.'

On The Record finds Gilbert as creative as ever. His voice sounds remarkably similar to the young man first encountered on 'Nothing Rhymed' in 1970, while the new songs reflect the melodic invention, lyrical wit and individuality that have defined his writing throughout his career.

Produced by Andy Wright, the album continues the acclaimed partnership established on Driven (2022) and Songbook (2024). Recorded in Gilbert's purpose-built studio in Jersey with the same musicians who have become an integral part of his recent work, the sessions captured thirteen new songs in just five days.

'We have the same musicians. They know how I work. I play the song to them on the piano, we rehearse it a few times, and then we do a take. No rocket science involved. Over five days we did thirteen tracks.'

The album features thirteen new songs including first single 'Growing Old Disgracefully,' 'No Place Like Home' and 'Is That You?,' a duet with Andrea Corr.

Nearly sixty years after embarking on his musical journey, Gilbert O'Sullivan remains true to what he wants to say and what he wants to express, both melodically and lyrically. His vision has not wavered in more than half a century, and he continues to write, record and follow his own path.

Asked what still inspires him after all these years, Gilbert's answer captures the spirit of On The Record perfectly:

'Why are we able to keep doing it? You do it because of your love of music. You love what you're hearing. You hear the chords of Burt Bacharach? You want that. I'm a rhythm pianist, I can't tinkle the ivories, but we have the ability to write music because we love what we hear.'

On The Record Track List

01. It's Me

02. I Suppose

03. Growing Old Disgracefully

04. Go The Way I Came

05. I Must Be Going

06. Don't Shout

07. She Never Ceases To Amaze Me

08. Our Love Is Gonna Grow

09. Is That You?

10. Wait

11. Minus Is A Plus With You

12. No Place Like Home

13. See Us Gone

60 Years of Music Tour Dates

09/21 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Grand Theatre

09/22 – York, UK @ Grand Opera House

09/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen's Hall

09/27 – Bradford, UK @ St George's Hall

09/28 – Buxton, UK @ Buxton Opera House

09/30 – Loughborough, UK @ Loughborough Town Hall

10/01 – Doncaster, UK @ Cast

10/03 – Felixstowe, UK @ The Spa Pavilion

10/04 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex

10/06 – Worthing, UK @ Pavilion Theatre

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ St George's Bristol

10/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

10/14 – Leamington Spa, UK @ Royal Theatre

10/29 – Stockton-on-Tees, UK @ Forum Theatre Billingham

10/30 – Harrogate, UK @ Harrogate Theatre

11/04 – Portsmouth, UK @ New Theatre Royal

11/06 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Saffron Hall

11/08 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

12/03 – Jersey, UK @ Opera House

Tickets for the tour are available here.

Photo Credit: Laura Partain


Photo Credit: Laura Partain
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