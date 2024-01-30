Becky Hill's New Album 'Believe Me Now?' Set for May Release

Fresh off earning her third consecutive BRIT Award nomination for Best Dance Act (after wins in 2022 and 2023), Becky Hill announces a May 31 release date for her new album, Believe Me Now?

The album sees her digging even deeper into her life-long passion for underground dance music and club culture – and cementing her status as one of dance music's most influential voices and the genre's leading boundary-breaking female artist. Believe Me Now? is Hill's first full-length release for Astralwerks and the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut, Only Honest on the Weekend. Pre-save / pre-order Believe Me Now? HERE.

The new album includes the #1 U.S. airplay hit “Side Effects” (with Lewis Thompson), “Disconnect” (with Chase & Status) and her new single “Never Be Alone” (ft. Sonny Fodera). Hill, who has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio, collaborated on the album with an array of top tier and next wave producers including PARISI, Mark Ralph, Toddla T, Maur, Solardo, MJ Cole, Jax Jones and Franky Wah.

Becky Hill says, “This album has been a joy to make! it's come at a point in my life where I'm leaving my turbulent twenties behind me and entering my thirties as a more confident, knowledgeable and self-assured woman and this album really reflects that. I wanted this body of work to be deep rooted in dance music but have my story telling songwriting flowing throughout, describing tales of loneliness, togetherness, love and betrayal. I can't wait to share it with the world.”

Whether she's drawing on influences from the worlds of drum ‘n' bass, anthemic house, techno or atmospheric trance, Hill's flair for blending the heart of such genres with her soaring powerhouse vocal has produced an album that's rich with credibility and personal integrity, yet with immense global appeal.

We Rave You said, “‘Never Be Alone' is a powerful anthem of hope and resilience.” EDM Maniac hailed it as ”an absolute club and festival banger.” Billboard praised “Side Effects” as a “wondrous dance song…her voice is pristinely attuned to this type of kinetic energy.”

Hill's 2023 U.S. tour was completely sold out and she also performed at numerous U.S. festivals, including Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She recently announced a huge UK and Ireland arena headline tour and numerous festival dates. Currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, she will embark on her debut headline tour of mainland Europe in April. See HERE for remaining tickets and a list of all scheduled international dates.

Described by David Guetta as “one of the very rare queens of dance of music,” Hill's chart-smashing songs include “Run” with Galantis, “Crazy What Love Can Do” with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, “History” with Joel Corry and “Nothing Really Matters” with Tiësto. “Remember,” a collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, is certified Gold in the U.S.

She recently launched the second series of her critically acclaimed podcast, “The Art of Rave” with the iconic Fatboy Slim. The initial series featured influential names such as Roni Size, Fabio & Grooverider, Sister Bliss, Andy C and Pete Tong. Check out the new episode HERE.

Becky Hill – UK & Ireland Tour Dates

JUNE

8th - Manchester, Parklife (headline)

13th - Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th - Cork, Musgrave Park

15th - Belfast, Belsonic

JULY

12th - Derby, Summer Sessions

AUGUST

7th-11th - Newquay, Boardmasters

9th - Newmarket, Racecourse

16th - Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd – Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headline)

24th - Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th - Sheffield, Rock ‘n' Roll Circus

31st - Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER

12th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th - Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, AO Arena

22nd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Photo Credit: Sam Neill