Becky G & Karol G Release New Single 'Mamiii'

Global superstars Becky G & KAROL G have released their powerhouse single "MAMIII." Destined to become an empowering anthem, the long-awaited collab is an uptempo Reggaetón party track inspiring a feel-good attitude of strength, confidence, independence, and style, just like a "MAMIII" (mami).

"MAMIII" is available now on all digital streaming platforms via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Produced by hitmaker Ovy on the Drums, "MAMIII" was written by Ovy, Becky G, KAROL G and Elena Rose.

The powerful pairing of these two Latin music queens has been a longtime coming as the two collaborated in a Mau & Ricky song ("Mi Mala") in 2018 and ever since have wanted to come together once again.

"I've always said that juntas, somos mas. When women unite and work together, we're able to create a meaningful and lasting impact. KAROL and I had been waiting for this moment for a while, but we knew the song had to be perfect and represent both of our spirits and hearts. I am so glad that we were finally able to record 'MAMIII' and bring our fans something I know they've wanted for a while. The G's together is an exciting moment for everyone, and I'm glad I can share this moment with my friend and someone I truly admire," Becky expressed.

