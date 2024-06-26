Beckah Amani Shares Powerful New Single 'Sober'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burundian-Australian, Gold Coast-based singer-songwriter Beckah Amani shares her powerful new single, ‘Sober’; a message of hope to those who might feel forgotten and a call for reflection and action to the rest of us, which can begin by simply talking.

As an honoured songwriter and collector of stories, Beckah showcases her talents in a sumptuous span of indie/soulful pop and orchestral leaning production throughout ‘Sober’, reminiscent of the production style of Raye and Little Simz. With awareness of all that is going on in our world and those closer to where her family is from, she reflects on stories that often go unnoticed and acknowledges how we can easily forget the stories of those who are yearning for change.



Produced by British talent Jakwob (Little Simz, Nia Archives) and recorded from London’s Strongroom Studios, the track was finalised with production flourishes from Alice Ivy. Layered vocals provide smooth and cushioned space, in a sobering chorus of solace, as triumphant bursts of trumpet glimmer through like sunshine amid a steady tempo provided by Femi Koleoso of Mercury Prize-winning act, Ezra Collective. Beckah’s yearning for social change and avenues for expression are backed by the sampling of an old Burundian folk song that was once used to welcome people and told stories of unity and caring for one another. Bringing her heritage into the production palette, the pieces of ‘Sober’ provide melodic glue to give Beckah’s latest single so much heart and movement.



Beckah says on ‘Sober’: “I wrote Sober last year in August with a heavy heart and I release it today, almost a year later, with an even heavier heart. For many of us, there's a conscious understanding that it’s not business as usual in the world at the moment. So many people from across the world and all walks of life are hurting and it’s hard (as it should be) to go on like everything is normal. I couldn’t imagine returning to releasing music any other way than to live up to one of my musical heroes, Nina Simone's words - “You can't help it. An artist's duty, as far as I'm concerned, is to reflect the times.” I wanted the first song people hear from me to be a message of hope to those who feel unseen and unheard, and share a message that inspires reflection, conversation and action to the rest of us who are in a place of influence, however big or small.



The lyrics of the song were first born from a place of frustration. Frustration there’s a repeated cycle where those who need our attention go unnoticed and stories which affect all of us go unheard. I was tired of realising how I quickly forget these stories with the cycle of the news and how quick as a society we’ve learned to move on. These thoughts weighed heavy on me especially as I reflected on my own family history, stories I grew up hearing from my parents' upbringing and my own formative years in a refugee camp in Tanzania.



My grandma passed on these words of wisdom; “People exist because we talk about them, that’s how we remember and acknowledge their existence.” Reflecting on her words gave me a deeper reason to translate my frustration, and that of so many of us, into a song that hopefully encourages us all to keep talking about those who might feel like they are being forgotten.”



Jakwob says on the track: “The world needs Beckah’s voice now more than ever. Pure, powerful and authentic. Recording with her was a dream and to have Femi from Ezra Collective play on Sober was the cherry on top!”



While Alice Ivy added: "I met Beckah at an APRA Songhubs early last year hosted by M-Phazes. We hit it off instantly with our mutual love for Frank Ocean and SZA! So stoked and honoured that I got to play a role on ‘Sober’. When all the horn parts came together it gave me goosebumps, this song just hits you with so much emotion! I can't wait for people to hear it. I'm so excited for this new chapter for Beckah".



Having spent a young lifetime in constant movement, from Tanzania, to rural, mountainside and city areas of Western Australia and Queensland, Beckah’s keen eye on identity and human experience plays out in song. From a musically enthusiastic household, Beckah’s father was a church choir conductor, and her mother played guitar, as they frequently delved into the family collection of East African sounds. Meanwhile, Amani’s older brother introduced Beckah to everything from Tracy Chapman, Kendrick Lamar to Queen and Nina Simone.



Already, Beckah Amani has captured widespread industry attention - most recently nominated for Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 APRA Awards. Last year, Beckah was named in the NME 100, spotlighted as an essential emerging artist to look out for in 2023, while 2022 saw her take home the APRA Professional Development Award for Popular Contemporary, plus the QMA Award for Emerging Artist of the Year in 2021 presented by triple j Unearthed.



Previous singles, including ‘Lebeka Leka’ were produced by Josh Fountain (BENEE) and Tony Buchen (Troye Sivan, G Flip), and Beckah’s heartfelt debut EP, April, enjoyed extensive support from the likes of The Guardian, NME, CLASH, whynow, The Forty-Five, The Line of Best Fit and more, and was followed by industry live showcases at the likes of Bigsound and The Great Escape.



Find yourself in the empowered glow of Beckah Amani’s latest single, ‘Sober’ today, and find the balance between sobering and triumphant in spirit, where accountability and responsibility towards the change we want to see lies paramount.

Photo credit: Daniel Temesgen

