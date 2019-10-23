Beck Releases 'Uneventful Days' Music Video

The latest advance transmission from seven-time GRAMMY-winner Beck's forthcoming album Hyperspace, "Uneventful Days," has been visually realized by director/musician Dev Hynes. The pocket universe created for "Uneventful Days" also features Hyperspace opener "Hyperlife," as well as starring turns from Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat (observant longtime Beck fans will spot the principals' wardrobe nods to classic entries in the Beck video canon).



The "Uneventful Days"/"Hyperlife" video can be viewed below!



Hyperspace will be released November 22nd on Capitol Records. The new record will be Beck's 14th studio album and first since 2017's Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st GRAMMY Awards. Hyperspace's release will be bookended by two Beck festival headline appearances: October 26th at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, and December 6th at Intersect in Las Vegas.





