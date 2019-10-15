Bebe Rexha Unveils Music Video For 'You Can't Stop The Girl'

Grammy®-nominated singer / songwriter Bebe Rexha unveils the official music video for "You Can't Stop The Girl" (Warner Records) which is the featured song for Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." Good Morning America aired a sneak peek of the video this morning and you can check out the full video below!

The video for "You Can't Stop the Girl" was conceived by Bebe and award-winning director, Sophie Muller, and is a cinematic, modern take on female empowerment and dream-big possibilities.

Entertainment Tonight will air a profile of Bebe from behind-the-scenes on the video set airing tonight at 7:30pm on CBS 2 in LA and NYC - check your local listings here. Later this week, Bebe is bringing the song to life with a performance premiere on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday, October 18 - same day the film opens everywhere.

"You Can't Stop The Girl" is co-written by Bebe and follows the fan exclusive "Not 20 Anymore," which she dropped on her 30th birthday on August 30th where she performed for her hometown of New York at Madison Square Garden. Bebe has garnered rave reviews as special guest on The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour. The tour hits Los Angeles this week for two sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 20 and 21.





Related Articles View More Music Stories