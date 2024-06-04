Beauty in Chaos Releases 'Diving For Pearls' Feat. Wayne Hussey & Cinthya Hussey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based collective Beauty In Chaos presents 'Diving For Pearls', featuring The Mission trailblazer Wayne Hussey and Cinthya Hussey, his wife and partner in Archeometre.



Accompanied by an alluring overlapping-reality video, this is the first offering from the forthcoming record by the revolving evolving sonic entity that is Beauty In Chaos, formed in 2018 by guitarist Michael Ciravolo. Entitled 'Dancing With Angels', the full-length album is set for world-wide release on July 24. As BIC's curator, Ciravolo describes the new track as “a torrid earworm of a song with lots of swirling layers”.



This ‘single version’ was mixed by the legendary Tim Palmer, whose production and mixing credits include The Cure, U2, David Bowie, Robert Plant, HIM and The Mission, among many other notable artists. “I have been fortunate once again to mix Beauty In Chaos' latest offering and it’s a beauty! But beware, you can’t just hear it once as it will stay with you all day," says Palmer.



This is the fourth song Wayne Hussey has fronted with Beauty In Chaos, one that Ciravolo feels “may just be the best we’ve written together”, despite Hussey’s bout with writer’s block while searching for the perfect approach to the new song.



“When Michael first sent me the music track, I was on tour with The Mission. I had a few listens and thought, yes, this is good, I can find something to sing to this easy enough. And then nothing. For months, I’d listen, and I would come up with melodies aplenty, but no words. More time passed and Michael would ask how I was getting on and each time I’d reply, "I’ve got vocal melodies but no lyrics, absolutely nothing is coming". I must confess that I was getting worried that I’d never be able to write another song – ever,” recalls Wayne Hussey.



"I was raking over all my old lyric notebooks and various word documents on old hard drives and still nada. I was bemoaning my situation to Cinthya one evening and she suggested I write about a personal situation I’d found myself in a few years back. I got my mind focused in the right direction, and while in the studio singing along to the track, I soon got the first line, with the rest following fairly easily…and quickly. It was a huge relief to have the elusive muse visit me again. I played it to Cin and she suggested a couple of small changes and voila, here you have it! I won’t explain what or who the song is about, there’s no need for that, I’ll just leave the listener to make up their own mind, and take from it what they will”.



Ciravolo scoffs affectionately at Hussey’s recollection, “I think he has told me that every time I have sent him music! He cries wolf of ‘no words’, yet he proceeds to one-up our preceding song … which was damn good in my slightly biased opinion. The man is a genuine poet!”



Cinthya Hussey adds “When I first heard the instrumental track for this song I immediately fell in love with Michael's guitars. It's the kind of song that embraces you... and I could listen to it all day long. Wayne was a bit stuck for ideas so I threw an idea at him that was relevant and would be good to get out of his system... And off he went... majestically so! This is probably one of my favourite Beauty In Chaos songs!”



About the new album 'Dancing With Angels', Ciravolo divulges that several BIC alumni will return, along with some new members of the growing ‘BIC Family, while offering an open-ended description of the new album. “It’s sort of a sonic progression from 'Behind The Veil’, with a bit of ‘natural regression’ to our debut release ‘Finding Beauty in Chaos’”



As of June 4, ‘Diving For Pearls' will be available a limited edition CD single and also digitally everywhere, including Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify via 33.3 Music Collective. The 'Dancing With Angels' album, set for release on July 24, can be pre-ordered directly from the Beauty In Chaos store.

