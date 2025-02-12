Beau Releases Acoustic EP 'Recorded In The East Village, NYC'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City duo Beau—Heather Goldin and Emma Jenney—have released Recorded in the East Village, NYC, a four-track EP featuring stripped-down versions of songs from their latest album, Girl Cried Wolf. Produced by Ludwig Persik in a small East Village apartment, the EP strips their music to its rawest form, echoing the way they first began: "Two girls, a guitar, and a dream."

Goldin and Jenney have been making music together since childhood, growing up in New York City and forging a sound that’s both intimate and cinematic. Nearly a decade ago, they dropped back-to-back releases and have since toured the U.S. and Europe. But between shows, life took its course. Like many in their 20s, they navigated the chaos—fast, intense, full of lessons learned and losses felt. Girl Cried Wolf was born from that reflection.

Now, with Recorded in the East Village, NYC, Beau strips away the layers of production to return to their essence—just two voices, a guitar, and the raw honesty that defines their music.

Beau have confirmed a show at New York City’s Nightclub 101 (101 Avenue A) on March 23. Tickets are available HERE.

Working with music engineer/producer Brandon Bost (mixer of Barbie: The Movie Original Soundtrack), Beau recorded Girl Cries Wolf at his studio in Brooklyn, NY. The recording process was geared toward retaining a raw, guitar-heavy sound through the use of vintage guitars, mics and synthesizers. The result is a callback to millennial pop punk and alternative triumphs from high school days (think Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Rilo Kiley, Fiona Apple) with a touch of dreamy synth pop (think Beach House and Cocteau Twins), tied together with some bedroom electronica (channelling Gorillaz, Animal Collective, CocoRosie).

Photo Credit: Chad Moore

