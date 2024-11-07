Beatrix to Release Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Vertigo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BEATRIX is set to build on the momentum of her debut album with a deluxe version set for release on Friday, November 22. Titled Vertigo: Spiraling, the 17-song collection will encompass all the original tracks, along with three live recordings and the brand-new, whimsical indie-pop haze, “Quite Like This,” produced by Philip Etherington.

BEATRIX (Arielle Beatrice Kasnetz) commands the singer-songwriter world with a sound that fuses brooding intensity and poignant vulnerability, making her a powerful and unmistakable presence. The Los Angeles-based artist blends raw emotion, darkly poetic lyrics, and haunting, piano-driven melodies to create songs that delve into the disorienting experiences of growing up, love, fear, and life’s uncertainties.

BEATRIX is not just making music; she’s crafting stories that resonate long after they’re heard. Her sound is defined by powerful yet delicate vocals, conveying a depth of feeling, rarely found in contemporary music. “I love introspective, dark lyrics and soft singing with alt-rock and folk sounds,” she says.

A collaborative effort with renowned producers Charles Myers, Ryan Lerman, Tyler Chester (known for his work with Madison Cunningham), Daniel James, and Philip Etherington (known for his work with Lizzy McAlpine), her debut album Vertigo (released July 12, 2024) weaves together alt-rock, indie folk, chamber pop, and singer-songwriter sensibilities. Rich string and vocal arrangements mirror her background in classical music and jazz, adding depth and texture to the album’s overall sonic landscape.

Originally from Short Hills, NJ, her stage name — derived from her middle name — captures her musical journey and the personal growth she’s experienced along the way. Raised in a musical household, she was influenced by albums like Parachutes by Coldplay and Déjà Vu by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Her classical training in voice and music theory studies at Vanderbilt University enabled her to hone her craft, infusing her songwriting with deep harmonic sensibilities.

While creating Vertigo, BEATRIX refined her guitar and piano skills, shaping a deeply personal exploration of emotional highs and lows. The 13-track LP draws inspiration from some of her favorite introspective artists such as Elliott Smith, Mitski, Fiona Apple, and Sufjan Stevens.

Her debut single and the project’s title track, “Vertigo” (released March 26, 2024), illustrates the balance between falling in love and the fear of vulnerability, using circus imagery to depict her emotional tightrope walk. “I’m an acrobat walking the tightrope, trying not to fall. I’m the clown, exaggerating my emotions for an audience. I’m the lion jumping through rings of fire, appearing brave yet feeling I have no choice,” BEATRIX shares.

On the forthcoming deluxe version, “Quite Like This” captures the tender uncertainty of a moment that could spark something lasting. BEATRIX’s gentle, pensive vocals hover over delicate instrumentals, turning each lyric into a quiet confession, steeped in both hope and vulnerability. Every line hints at the promise wrapped within a single kiss — the kind that might lead to a deeper connection. As the chorus unfolds, layers of instrumentation create an uplifting sound that mirrors the exhilaration of young love.

BEATRIX describes her songwriting as flashes of inspiration: “A random chord or sound will spark an entire song, like reconnecting with an old friend.” Her songs, often drawn from her subconscious, are conversations she can't or is afraid to have in real life. She continues, “I write about love’s mixed emotions, God, my childhood, and my excitement for the future, capturing little vignettes from my life and my inner dialogue.”

Photo Credit: Makayla Keasler

