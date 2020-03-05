 Bazzi Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Young & Alive'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bazzi releases the first single, "Young & Alive," from his forthcoming project today via iamcosmic/Atlantic Records. The single was written by Bazzi and produced by Bazzi and longtime collaborator Kevin White of Rice N' Peas. "Young & Alive" is Bazzi's first display of new music since his mixtape, SOUL SEARCHING, in August of 2019. Alongside the release, he also debuted the "Young & Alive" music video today. Watch it below! The video was directed by Alex Nazari.

Of the single, Bazzi says "'Young & Alive' was really me just getting back to my roots and looking for that youth in myself again. It's interesting because this song has such a bright, full of life type energy to it, but when making it I didn't feel that way. When making it I was in a darker place and while making it, I was almost opening myself up back to that and going back to that pure kid-like state which we all chase, and that's where the magic was, that present-ness. 'Young & Alive' is me trying to capture that feeling and give it to people, so we can share it and find warmth in it. I hope the world enjoys."

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Bazzi, released his debut album, COSMIC, in 2018 which has proven to be a worldwide chart success and now certified platinum; fueled in part by his international smash single, "Mine," which is now 4x RIAA certified platinum. In 2019, Bazzi performed on both the main stage during Coachella and also Lollapalooza. Bazzi spent much of 2018 on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run and special guest role on Camila Cabello's sold out "Never Be The Same" North American tour. Additionally, Bazzi served as special guest on the European leg of Justin Timberlake's blockbuster 2018 "Man Of The Woods Tour." COSMIC which also features stand-out tracks "Honest," "Myself," "3:15" and "Why?" reached the Top 15 on the Billboard 200, with similar rankings in Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, among others. His hit single, "Mine," reached #1 at Top 40 while ascending to top 3 at Rhythmic and #11 on the overall Billboard "Hot 100." Named among Billboard's "50 Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)," the single received RIAA platinum certification in the United States, earning additional platinum awards in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden. An online phenomenon, amassing over 600M streams to date, "Mine" reached #1 on Apple Music's "Pop Streaming" chart and Shazam's "Global Top 100," and went top 5 on Spotify's overall "Global Top 50." The music video for "Mine" is also a massive favorite garnering over 157M views via YouTube alone. Written predominantly by Bazzi and produced by Rice N' Peas and Bazzi, COSMIC has received ecstatic critical applause. In 2017, Bazzi released "Beautiful" featuring Camila Cabello. The song was certified 3x platinum and the video currently has over 140 million views. Most recently, Bazzi Released his mixtape, SOUL SEARCHING, in 2019 which included hits "I.F.L.Y.," "Focus (Feat. 21 Savage)," and RIAA certified platinum "Paradise." Keep on the look out for new music coming from Bazzi this year.





