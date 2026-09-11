Barry Can't Swim and Sammy Virji Release I COULD BE MADONNA

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Barry Can't Swim today releases 'I Could Be Madonna' with Sammy Virji.

'I Could Be Madonna', a collaboration between Barry Can't Swim (aka Joshua Mainnie) and Sammy Virji, combines both artists' signature sounds in a euphoric dance track fusing Barry's textured, emotive electronica with Virji's club sensibility.

The single follows Barry's appearance at Virji's Alexandra Palace show in April, where the pair surprised fans with a B2B DJ set, and it comes after a busy summer - including the release of his French touch single 'Dance Dance Dance', with remixes by Cassius and Sebastian Konrad, and 'Return To Bhibo'.

Recent highlights for Barry include walking KidSuper's SS27 runway in Miami, being named Scotland's 'World Cup Champion' for Scotland v Brazil, a B2B set with Brazilian DJ Mochakk at Club Space in Miami, and a surprise pop-up party that shut down the streets of Brooklyn. This October, he'll be headlining festivals in Australia - MODE, Overtone and Freeform.

Barry Can't Swim has cemented himself as one of electronic music's defining figures, selling out headline shows across the globe while delivering standout performances at major international festivals. Last year, he headlined and curated London's All Points East, delivering a landmark edition that quickly became regarded as one of the festival's most defining days.

Earlier this year, the Edinburgh-born producer and DJ contributed the first instalment in five years to the prestigious 'Late Night Tales' series as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Beyond his own releases, including his 2023 Mercury Prize-nominated debut, 'When Will We Land?', he has established himself as a leading curator within electronic music through his Earth's Only Paradise imprint - championing emerging artists including O'Flynn, SHEE and Sam Alfred - while also curating Manchester's Warehouse Project.

His cultural impact extends beyond music, reaching into sport and fashion through a recent collaboration with the Scotland men's national football team and Adidas Originals. His track 'Deadbeat Gospel' was selected as the official soundtrack for the squad's FIFA World Cup 2026 announcement film, narrated by Ewan McGregor.

Photo Credit: George Carr



Photo Credit: George Carr

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...