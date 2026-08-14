Barry Can't Swim Unveils DANCE DANCE DANCE (Cassius Remix)

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Barry Can't Swim has released a remix of his single DANCE DANCE DANCE, reworked by French house duo Cassius. The new version, titled DANCE DANCE DANCE (Cassius Remix), marks the first reworking of the track and pairs shimmering synths and French vocals with the producer's evolving sound.

The remix marks the first reworking of Barry Can't Swim's (aka Joshua Mainnie) French touch single 'Dance Dance Dance', pushing the Scottish producer beyond the club and into more flamboyant territory. Shimmering synths, a playful keytar and euphoric French vocals combine for another bold evolution of his sound.

Cassius - the DJ duo who helped build the iconic French house movement in the 90s - are behind the reimagining. BoomBass (Hubert Blanc-Francard) returned in 2024 to honour their legacy, now lending his signature touch to Mainnie's track.

'Dance Dance Dance' marks Mainnie's second release with Atlantic Records, landing off the back of a whirlwind run in the US. Recent highlights include walking KidSuper's SS27 runway in Miami, being crowned Scotland's 'World Cup Champion' for Scotland v Brazil, a B2B set with Brazilian DJ Mochakk at legendary Miami club Club Space, and a surprise pop-up party that shut down the streets of Brooklyn.

Barry Can't Swim has cemented himself as one of electronic music's defining figures, selling out headline shows across the globe while delivering standout performances at major international festivals. Last year, he headlined and curated London's All Points East, delivering a landmark edition that quickly became regarded as one of the festival's most defining days.

Earlier this year, the Edinburgh-born producer and DJ contributed the first instalment in five years to the prestigious 'Late Night Tales' series as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Beyond his own releases, including his 2023 Mercury Prize-nominated debut, 'When Will We Land?', he has established himself as a leading curator within electronic music through his Earth's Only Paradise imprint - championing emerging artists including O'Flynn, SHEE and Sam Alfred - while also curating Manchester's Warehouse Project.

His cultural impact extends beyond music, reaching into sport and fashion through a recent collaboration with the Scotland men's national football team and Adidas Originals. His track 'Deadbeat Gospel' was selected as the official soundtrack for the squad's FIFA World Cup 2026 announcement film, narrated by Ewan McGregor.

The remix follows a version by Sebastian Konrad, released the same day, as well as last week's Make A Dance (M.A.D Remix) of Barry Can't Swim's recent single RETURN TO BHIBO. The releases continue a busy stretch for the Edinburgh-born producer, whose recent activity has spanned music, sport and fashion, including a collaboration with the Scotland men's national football team and Adidas Originals.

Photo Credit: Rory Dewar



Photo Credit: Rory Dewar

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